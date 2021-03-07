CLINCHPORT — Kenny Ball scored on a 92-yard punt return in the fourth quarter to complete a three-touchdown performance and lead the Thomas Walker football team to a 20-14 come-from-behind win over Rye Cove on Saturday.
Ball, who posted first-half scoring runs of 4 and 3 yards, made his final trip to the end zone with 8:49 to play in the Cumberland District tilt.
The Pioneers (1-1, 1-0) fell behind 14-12 at the 4:44 mark of the third quarter, when Mason Hardin scampered for a 31-yard touchdown and Jonathon Howell added a 2-point conversion run.
Hardin compiled a monster game for Rye Cove, rushing 35 times for 206 yards. Teammate Zach Baker ran nine times for 89 yards, gaining 54 on a first-quarter TD.
The Eagles (0-2, 0-1) ran 53 plays to 32 for Thomas Walker and finished with a 274-192 advantage in yardage.
Ball made sure that didn’t matter in the end, however.
Jason Cowden gained 64 yards on six carries for the Pioneers, who also got 50 yards from Zack Kidwell on seven attempts. Ball picked up 47 rushing yards on 13 carries.
Jaron Warf amassed 6½ tackles, and Xander Spears and Elijah Harber added six apiece in the victory. Harber had 3½ stops for loss, and Spears made three tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
Rye Cove’s Ashton Starnes tallied four tackles.
Honaker 35, Hurley 0
HURLEY — The Tigers exploded for 21 second- quarter points and kept the Rebels off the scoreboard despite Hurley holding the ball for 36 minutes, 26 seconds to just 11:34 for Honaker.
Skylar Miller rushed for 167 yards on just 11 carries — an average of 15.2 yards per carry — and two touchdowns for Honaker. Dakota Hall and Trevor Miller also ran for Tigers TDs, and for good measure Aiden Lowe returned a punt for a score.
Hurley fumbled away the ball four times. Lucas O’Quinn and Evan Justus also had an interception apiece to help ground the Rebels’ passing game.
Lowe totaled 7½ tackles and Jayson Mullins had 6½, including four for a loss for Honaker.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bearden 67, Science Hill 38
KNOXVILLE — The Lady Bulldogs bulldozed the visiting Lady Hilltoppers in their TSSAA Class AAA sectional matchup, building a 20-6 lead after one quarter and a 46-16 advantage by halftime.
Point guard Emily Gonzalez scored 18 points and Jennifer Sullivan added 14 for the Lady Bulldogs, who have size to go along with their sharp-shooting guards. The tandem of 6-foot-3 Avery Treadwell and 6-1 Maddie Brillhart combined for 21 points.
Jasmin Myers found foul trouble early but still paced Science Hill with 11 points. Nae Marion contributed 10.
Bearden (30-1) earned a measure of revenge for last season’s loss to Science Hill (20-12) in the sectional round. The Lady Bulldogs will play Hardin County in the first round of the state tournament on Thursday.