RICHLANDS — Bayleigh Allison struck out 10 and didn’t walk a batter and Wise Central rode a four-run sixth inning to a 5-1 win over Richlands on Monday in their Region 2D softball tournament opener.
Allison allowed four hits in the seven-inning affair, finally getting some breathing room with the Lady Warriors’ outburst. She helped her own cause with a triple.
Lexie Baker had a double for Central, which advanced to face John Battle, an 8-5 winner over Virginia High, in the semifinal round Wednesday on the road.
Erica Lamie absorbed the loss for the Lady Blue Tornado (10-5).
Arin Rife, Gillian Guerriero, Isabella Dye and Morgan Smith each collected hits for the Lady Blue Tornado. Rife scored on an RBI groundout by Alissa Whitt.
RIDGEVIEW 7, MARION 3
CLINTWOOD — Caiti Hill hit a three-run homer to highlight the Lady Wolfpack’s Region 2D quarterfinal victory.
McKenna McFall totaled three hits for Ridgeview while Hill finished with two hits. Braelyn Strouth and Laci Williams each had two hits.
In the circle, Williams went the distance. She allowed seven hits and three runs, none of which were earned. She struck out 11 and didn’t walk anyone.
Next up for the ’Pack is a semifinal clash Wednesday at Lebanon.
LEBANON 11, GATE CITY 4
LEBANON — Savannah Moore hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning to pull the Lady Blue Devils into a tie, but they couldn’t keep pace with the Lady Pioneers.
Sarah Thompson also homered for Gate City, which was eliminated from the Region 2D tournament.
EASTSIDE 6, HONAKER 5
HONAKER — Taylor Perry rapped out three hits and drove in two runs for the Lady Spartans, who pulled out the road win Region 1D quarterfinals.
Kacie Jones added two hits for the Lady Spartans. Tinley Hamilton contributed a complete-game effort from the circle, striking out nine.
Hannah Hess had three hits and two RBIs for Honaker.
Eastside travels to Northwood on Wednesday for the semifinals. The Hogoheegee District champion Lady Panthers had a first-round bye.
BASEBALL
HONAKER 12, J.I. BURTON 5
HONAKER — Ethan Compton had three hits and three RBIs to lead Honaker in a Region 1D tournament opening-round game.
Alex Barton drove in two runs while Evan Justus, Jayson Mills and TJ Hubbard each had two hits. Barton struck out 10 batters in 5 2/3 innings on the mound.
For Burton, Chris Branham had two hits and two RBIs while Caleb McCurdy and Miguel Madrigal each had two hits.
Honaker goes to Hogoheegee champ Chilhowie on Wednesday for a 4 p.m. semifinal clash.
LEBANON 12, LEE HIGH 1
LEBANON — Preston Steele homered, tripled and drove in three runs to lead Lebanon to the Region 2D quarterfinal win.
Luke Parsons had two hits and an RBI for Lee.
The Pioneers host John Battle, which beat Tazewell 5-4 in the quarterfinals, on Wednesday for a spot in the regional final.
GIRLS SOCCER
UNION 5, GRAHAM 3
BLUEFIELD — Isabella Blagg scored a hat trick to carry the Lady Bears to the upset in the opening round of the Region 2D tournament.
Emma Hemphill and Kyndra Horner each added goals for Union. Hemphill also had three assists, and Shay Henderson paced the Lady Bears’ defensive effort with 14 saves.
Hannah White had two goals for Graham (7-5). Reagan Ramsey added a goal and Mallory Brown recorded an assist on one of White’s goals.
Union awaits Marion on Wednesday in the semifinal round
VIRGINIA HIGH 2, GATE CITY 0
BRISTOL, Va. — Maria Wilson and Mary Katherine Wilson found the net for the Lady Bearcats, who ended the Lady Blue Devils’ season in the Region 2D quarterfinals.
Virginia High had 35 shots while keeping Gate City from producing an attempt.
The Lady Bearcats host John Battle, a 4-3 winner over Tazewell in the first round, on Wednesday in the tournament semifinals.
MARION 2, WISE CENTRAL 0
WISE — The Scarlet Hurricanes ended a strong season for the Lady Warriors in the first round of the 2D tournament.
Marion advanced to face host Union on Wednesday in the regional semifinals.
BOYS SOCCER
LEBANON 6, UNION 0
APPALACHIA — The visiting Pioneers pulled away from a 2-0 lead at the break to advance to the Region 2D semifinal round.
Blake Short and Juan Hernandez scored in the first half for Lebanon. Grayson Olson tallied twice after intermission, and Austin Street and Nathan Musick scored on free kicks.
The Pioneers will host Graham, a 5-0 first-round winner over John Battle, in Wednesday’s semifinals.
RICHLANDS 5, WISE CENTRAL 3
RICHLANDS — The Blue Tornado played their way into the Region 2D semifinal round by edging the visiting Warriors.
Richlands moved on to a semifinal matchup at Gate City on Wednesday.