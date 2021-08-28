ABINGDON — Lucas Brooks threw for 185 yards and three touchdowns and Abingdon romped to a 41-0 win over John Battle in Friday’s season-opening matchup of Mountain 7 District football teams.
Brooks went 6-for-13 including scoring throws to Peyton McClanahan (27 yards), Haynes Carter (55) and Braiden Mock (40).
Malique Houndshell accounted for a pair of scores, including a 51-yarder, in a seven-carry, 94-yard effort. Bishop Cook added a TD on the ground.
Averaging more than 9 yards per play, Abingdon outgained John Battle 343-72 in total offense.
Charlie Sturgill bagged three of the Falcons’ six sacks. Eli Singleton and Jack Holmes amassed seven and six tackles, respectively.
North Greene 22, Castlewood 6
CASTLEWOOD — Tanner Sexton had a pair of touchdown runs to lead the Huskies over the Blue Devils.
North Greene’s first score came courtesy of the defense, which tackled Castlewood’s running back in the end zone for a safety. After taking a baseball-like 2-0 lead into the half, Sexton scored on a 20-yard run and the ensuing 2-point conversion gave North Greene a 10-0 lead.
The defense provided more scoring with Damian Burns’ 47-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Landon Taylor got Castlewood on the scoreboard with an 8-yard touchdown run.
North Greene answered on the next possession with Sexton scoring on a 2-yard run for the game’s final score.
Cumberland Gap 36 Thomas Walker 14
HARROGATE — Zack Tidwell scored both touchdowns for the Pioneers, who hurt themselves with more than 100 yards in penalties. They also gave up a kickoff return and a fumble recovery for touchdowns.
Zander Spears and Noah Cavin led Thomas Walker in tackles.
Virginia High 37, Tazewell 14
BRISTOL, Va. — Stevie Thomas rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns and the Bearcats routed the Bulldogs in Derrick Patterson’s debut as Virginia High’s coach.
Thomas, in his first game back after a torn ACL, had touchdown runs of 49, 42 and 36 yards. Brody Jones had 174 passing yards, including a 46-yard touchdown to Patrick Poku.
Tazewell quarterback threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns. Jared Mullins had 10 catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.
Letcher County 26, Crockett 24
WHITESBURG, Ky. — Letcher County rallied from a 21-point halftime deficit.
The Cougars scored with 5:34 left in the game to forge a 24-24 tie and then got the 2-point conversion.
The Pioneers struck first on a 53-yard pass play from Brendan Reid to Isaiah Lang.
After John Rucker came up with his third interception of the season, he and Reid combined on another long pass play, this one for 86 yards and a 14-0 Crockett lead.
Brayden Reid hauled in a spectacular catch from his brother and raced 55 yards for a touchdown, giving the Pioneers a 21-0 halftime lead.
The Cougars fought back with a pair of touchdowns and 2-point conversions.
Chase Schreoeck booted a 44-yard field goal to put Crockett up 24-16 lead, but the Cougars came up with a safety before putting together the winning drive.
Seymour 37, Cherokee 14
SEYMOUR — The Chiefs, who led 7-3 late in the first quarter, had four costly turnovers in the loss to the Eagles.
Landon Jackson broke free on a 92-yard run for the Chiefs’ first touchdown.
Micah Jones threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Preston McNally for Cherokee’s other score.
Senior running back Brendon Harris led the way for Seymour with 15 carries for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Eli Funck hit on 8 of 17 passes for 126 yards and two TDs.
Pigeon Forge 48, Sullivan East 12
PIGEON FORGE — The Tigers’ Tyson McFall had a 15-yard interception return for a touchdown to set the tone in a tough night for the Patriots.
After a long touchdown run by East’s Luke Hare, Pigeon Forge responded with Aiden Howard scoring on a 9-yard run for a 20-6 lead early in the second quarter.
The Tigers scored again before the Patriots’ Dominic Cross returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to trail 27-12 at the half.
After the game was halted by a lightning delay, it was all Pigeon Forge in the second half — including a 1-yard touchdown run by Brady Maples.
Greeneville 78, Grainger 6
GREENEVILLE — Brady Quillen and Corbin Cannon passed for two touchdowns apiece and Mason Gudger authored a pair of 25-yard scoring runs in the Greene Devils’ bludgeoning of the Grizzlies.
Jakobi Gillespie reeled in a 38-yard TD pass from Quillen and struck paydirt on a 50-yard interception return. Noah Murray contributed two rushing scores.
Quillen found Jaden Stevenson for a 42-yard score and Jayquan Price caught a 43-yard TD toss from Cannon.
Greeneville gained 379 yards of offense while holding Grainger to 32. The Greene Devils led 63-0 at the half.
Science Hill 36, Anderson County 21
CLINTON — Cole Torbett overcame pass interference and an underthrown pass, turning in a sleight-of-hand 29-yard touchdown reception to put the Hilltoppers ahead 23-21 in the third quarter and they never trailed again.
Science Hill (1-1) scored the last 29 points of the game. Torbett finished with six catches for 118 yards.
Baylor Brock ran for 214 yards on 21 carries and had back-to-back fourth-quarter touchdown runs of 60 and 21 yards to clinch the game.
The Hilltoppers’ Keynan Cutlip picked off two passes from his cornerback position and made a leaping deflection of a pass over the middle that would have likely gone for a long TD.
His second-quarter interception and 30-yard return to midfield came with Anderson County (0-2) up 21-7 and driving.
VOLLEYBALL
Science Hill 3, Gate City 1
JOHNSON CITY — Autumn Holmes tallied 12 kills, seven digs and three aces to lead the Lady Hilltoppers to a 23-25, 25-18, 25-11 victory over the Lady Blue Devils.
Jordan Hallman finished with 11 kills and three blocks, and Kinley Norris accounted for 31 assists, six aces and five digs.