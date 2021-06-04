Abingdon cut loose for an early six-run lead and eventually ran away from John Battle in 19-4 win in Mountain 7 District baseball action on Thursday in Bristol.
Jake O’Quinn carried the authoritative stick for the district champion Falcons (12-0, 12-0), going 3-for-5 with four RBIs. Ethan Gibson contributed two hits and drove in three runs with a pair of doubles. Chase Hungate also had a big day, hitting a home run and scoring four times.
Ethan Ketron, Cole Lambert, Jake Thatcher and James Isaac Hayton each drove in a pair of runs for Abingdon. Ketron scored three runs.
Bryson Almany had two hits for John Battle, and Zach Smith drove in two runs.
The loss dropped the Trojans into a tie for second place with Wise Central.
GIRLS SOCCER
Union 8, Ridgeway 3
Emma Hemphill had a field day for the Lady Bears.
She scored seven times and added an assist on her team’s other goal. Isabella Blagg scored the other goal and added two assists. Shay Henderson led the defensive effort with five saves.
Union also came out on top in the boys’ match, beating Ridgeview 4-2.