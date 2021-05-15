NICKELSVILLE — Eastside exploded for 10 runs in the seventh inning on its way to a 15-1 road win over Twin Springs on Friday in Cumberland District baseball play.
Blake Jones accumulated five RBIs in a 4-for-5 effort that included two doubles. Swatting a pair of home runs was Will Stansberry, who went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and four runs.
James Gillenwater went 2-for-2, scored twice and stole two bases. Also for Eastside, which outhit Twin Springs 16-4, it was Nick Raymond putting together a 2-for-3, three-run performance and Jaxsyn Collins adding two hits in five at-bats.
Collins picked up the pitching win, yielding a third-inning run in his six innings of work. He allowed three hits, struck out six batters and issued no walks.
Alex Dockery doubled across the Titans’ lone run.
Union 5, Ridgeview 3
CLINTWOOD — Brody Gibson kept Ridgeview off the scoreboard until the sixth inning and the Bears came away with a hard-earned Mountain 7 District victory.
Gibson worked six innings, yielding two runs — one earned — on four hits. He amassed eight strikeouts against two walks.
The Bears, who built themselves a 5-0 lead, finished with more runs than hits (4).
Union’s Gabe Sneed and Ridgeview’s Brandon Beavers each socked a double. The Wolfpack’s Blake Baker was the game’s only player with multiple hits, going 2-for-3.
J.I. Burton 11, Castlewood 4
CASTLEWOOD — The Raiders turned the tables by outscoring the Blue Devils 9-0 over the final two innings.
All 10 of J.I. Burton’s hits were singles with Dauntae Keys and Jaymen Buchanan both collecting two. Keys, who scored twice, joined Clay Hart and Cam Sergent in knocking in two runs apiece.
Noa Godsey gained three bases on balls, Chris Branham had two walks and both players supplied a pair of runs. Godsey added two stolen bases with Branham hurling 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, winning relief.
Blue Devils starter Ryan Salyers surrendered only one earned run and registered 10 strikeouts in five innings. Caden Lasley doubled and Nick Deboard accounted for two runs for Castlewood.
Thomas Walker 17, Rye Cove 8
CLINCHPORT — Scoring in every inning but the seventh, the Pioneers exploited seven Rye Cove errors for seven unearned runs.
Collecting a double along the way, Aiden Grabeel went 3-for-4 and had three runs for the winners. Working from the top of the order, teammate Caleb Yeary went 3-for-6 and coupled four runs with three stolen bases.
Evan Everage had a double and scored twice, and he and Jordan Bertram each chimed in with a pair of RBIs.
The Eagles outhit the Pioneers 13-9, getting a 3-for-3 showing from Zachary Tester and a 3-for-4 day from Dawson Kern, who also had two RBIs.
Zach Baker and Kody Meade each went 2-for-3. Baker also stole three bases and scored twice.
SOFTBALL
Thomas Walker 5, Rye Cove 4
CLINCHPORT — The Lady Pioneers emerged victorious after both teams struck for three seventh-inning runs.
Kaitlyn Brown’s three-run homer in the top of the seventh was enough to pull Thomas Walker through. Rye Cove loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but its Nos. 5 and 6 hitters went down via strikeout.
The two pitchers, who each surrendered just two earned runs, mainly controlled innings one through six. Winner Eden Muncy struck out 16 and the Lady Eagles’ Lexie Rhoten fanned eight.
Thomas Walker’s Shelbie Fannon hammered a solo homer and finished 2-for-3. For Rye Cove, Jasmine Maness doubled in a 2-for-3 showing and Johnna Turner had a pair of RBIs.
Eastside 14, Twin Springs 2
NICKELSVILLE — Behind Leci Sensabaugh’s 3-for-3, four-RBI day, the Lady Spartans wrapped this one up in five innings.
Sensabaugh was responsible for two of Eastside’s five doubles, plus she chipped in two runs. Tinley Hamilton went 2-for-2 with a double, scored three times and drew two walks.
Anna Whited authored a 2-for-3, two-run performance, Taylor Clay slammed a three-run homer and Kacie Jones supplied a pair of RBIs. Whited and Jones doubled.
Both runs Lady Spartans pitcher Liz Brace allowed were unearned. Brace held the Lady Titans to four hits and struck out four.
Twins Springs got a double from Michaela Barney.
Gate City 12, Lee 0
BEN HUR — Led by 3-for-4 showings from Sarah Thompson and Abby Davidson, the Lady Blue Devils rang up 14 hits in the Mountain 7 win.
Thompson homered, doubled and scored three times and Davidson doubled. They and Kally Wood produced three RBIs apiece. Wood and Kiersten Quillen were each good for a pair of hits, and Quillen crossed home plate twice.
Taylor Blevins tallied five strikeouts over five innings, then Davidson closed out. Gate City plated nine of its runs, including six in the seventh, over the final two frames.
Sybella Yeary was 2-for-4 for the Lady Generals.