JOHNSON CITY — It may not be the typical Roundball event, but plans are still in place for two days of basketball.
Eleven teams are in the mix for 14 games in two Science Hill gyms, beginning Friday at 4 p.m. and concluding at the end of the 5 p.m. contest on Saturday.
Dobyns-Bennett’s girls kick things off with a matchup against Farragut at Science Hill’s old gym. Farragut’s boys will play D-B at 5:30 with the Admirals still on the schedule despite a recent decision by Knox County Schools to cancel sports and extracurricular activities from Dec. 14 to Jan. 5.
“(Farragut) is still coming,” Science Hill athletic director Keith Turner said. “They aren’t shutting things down until Monday. I think they are letting them finish up what they already planned.”
Also traveling from out of the area are White County, Knox Webb and Buckhorn, Alabama — a team led by former Bearden and Johnson County head coach Mark Blevins.
“As of (Thursday) morning, all of them are still coming,” Turner said. “But it could change daily.”
Science Hill has reduced attendance for the event, allowing only family members of the participants to attend. No tickets will be sold to the general public.
“It will be very limited,” Turner said. “Teams are sending us a roster of their players, and beside their names are the two names of who their tickets go to. Somebody walking in off the street, we can’t let them in.
“And we are encouraging the teams to leave the gym as soon as they are done. We are using two gyms, so we feel like we can spread out very easily.”
Turner added that the Science Hill games can be seen via the school’s YouTube page. Whether other games will be available hasn’t been decided, Turner said.
One thing that helps having this event is the cooperation of the fans, Turner said.
“Our experience so far this year is that the fans have been great about wearing masks and spreading out,” he said. “We feel good about that.”
The other game scheduled for Friday at the old gym is Morristown East vs. Knox Webb. At the new gym, Tennessee High will play Greeneville at 5 p.m., followed at 6:30 by Science Hill versus White County in a girls game. The Hilltoppers will play the White County boys at 8 o’clock.
Turner said the school is going ahead with the event, but it’s not about making money.
“It’s a matter of allowing the kids to be able to continue playing,” he said. “Even if it’s with reduced crowds or no crowds, I don’t want people to think that just because football is over everything else is over. Whatever it takes, we want to give them a chance to play.
“There are a lot of kids who are depressed, thinking they may not be able to do these things. It’s important to them to know we aren’t shutting things down.”
As for the incoming teams, Turner said Farragut’s girls are very good.
“They have some players and could make noise if they get to the state tournament,” he said.
Turner said White County and Morristown East also have standout players.