Kingsport, TN (37660)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.