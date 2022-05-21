KNOXVILLE — A rough start ruined Dobyns-Bennett’s state tournament dreams.
Three errors in the first inning led to four unearned runs, and that was more than enough for defending state champion Farragut and ace Avery Flatford in a 5-0 TSSAA Class 4A sectional softball victory Saturday at the Lady Admirals’ field.
It was the end to a very successful season for the Lady Indians (27-18), who finished just one game short of their first-ever state tournament berth.
D-B coach Andy Hubbard said he was proud of his team.
“It was a struggle at the beginning of the season,” Hubbard said. “But they kept working together, playing together, and made a run at the end. We battled through. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
A ROUGH START
In the bottom of the first inning, Farragut leadoff hitter Addison Pressley reached on an error. After a one-out walk, Pressley scored on a passed ball.
Two errors and a hit batter contributed to allowing three more runs, and the score was 4-0.
“We didn’t make the plays,” Hubbard said.
The Lady Admirals (39-3) tacked on a run in the second inning on the strength of Lauren Brakovec’s RBI single.
FARRAGUT’S ACE
Flatford was flat out dominant, allowing two hits and walking two batters while striking out 14.
“She’s really good,” Hubbard said.
Hannah Frye was the only player to solve Flatford, collecting both of the Lady Indians' hits.
STRONG FINISH
After the 4-0 deficit, D-B held cut off Farragut’s offense thanks in part to a standout effort in the circle from Julianne Tipton. She worked 5 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and one run with six strikeouts and three walks.