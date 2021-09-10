ELIZABETHTON — Bryson Rollins and teammates took over in the second half for a hard-fought 20-13 win over Daniel Boone on Friday night at Citizens Bank Stadium.
The senior quarterback hit Jake Roberts on a 25-yard touchdown pass to tie the game and then made the winning score on a 23-yard run. The scores came after Boone had taken the lead early in the third quarter.
Coming off a loss to Greeneville that snapped the Cyclones’ 31-game winning streak, Elizabethton coach Shawn Witten was happy to see his team respond to another tough challenge and start a new streak.
“Our defense showed some grit early and Cade Russell and Bryson did a great job of attacking the run game in the second half,” Witten said. “We had some opportunities in the first half and didn’t capitalize on it, but the credit goes to our players. They showed toughness and a lot of determination in the second half to get our run game going.”
Rollins and Russell gave the Cyclones (3-1) a double threat offensively. Rollins rushed 21 times for 159 yards and two touchdowns and hit 5 of 10 passes for another 60 yards. Russell had 18 carries for 100 yards, and the Cyclones churned out 282 rushing yards on 51 carries as a team.
“The first half, we came out slow and our defense played amazing,” Rollins said. “(Senior lineman) Trenton (Taylor) led the way for the defense. Then I told our offense at halftime just follow me and I will get us in the end zone. I told the offensive linemen that we’re really going to have to push. That’s what we did. We trusted each other and got the job done.”
For a second straight year, the Trailblazers (1-2) gave the two-time defending TSSAA Class 4A champions all they could handle. Boone had the ball at the Elizabethton 27 before a pair of penalties forced the ’Blazers into fourth-and-15. Braiden Blankenship made a catch that would have been a first down had he not been out of bounds.
“I thought for the most part we played as hard as we can,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “The first half I thought we played with a lot of physicality. They got a little physical with us in the third quarter and we didn’t get in the right gap a couple of times, but other than that, hats off to our kids.
“We had the ball at their 35 on first down to score with four minutes to go. If we score, we’re going for two for the win. We just had some self-inflicted penalties, but that’s playing hard. If we continue to get the effort night in and night out, the scoreboard will take care of itself.”
Aiden Riner, playing in a two-quarterback system with Luke Jenkins, had a pair of explosive plays for the Boone offense. Riner had 99 rushing yards on 10 carries, and he and Jenkins combined for 113 passing yards. Landon Kirkpatrick hauled in five catches for 98 yards and Rylan Trout finished with three catches.
Roberts was the leading receiver for Elizabethton with four receptions for 40 yards.
SCORING SUMMARY
After a scoreless first quarter, Elizabethton mounted a seven-play, 53-yard drive capped by Rollins’ 2-yard run.
Boone answered with a 68-yard pass play down the left side from Riner to Kirkpatrick. Ben Shrewsberry kicked the extra point to give Boone a 7-6 lead that it took into the half.
Boone’s Hagan Edwards intercepted a Rollins pass in the first half, but Elizabethton’s Caleb Johnson had a fumble recovery just three plays later to keep things in check.
On the first play of the second half, Riner broke free on a 64-yard run to set up Jenkins’ 2-yard TD for a 13-6 Boone lead.
The Cyclones responded the next possession, which ended with Rollins’ 25-yard touchdown pass to Roberts. Sean Smithdeal kicked the tying PAT.
Rollins led the Cyclones on the go-ahead drive for the 20-13 lead with 11:04 left in the fourth quarter. When Boone couldn’t convert on its final possession, Rollins and Russell closed out the win with a pair of first downs.
NEXT UP
Boone will play its fourth straight game on the road to open the season when it heads to Morristown West next Friday night. Elizabethton will also go on the road to take on Grainger.