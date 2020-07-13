The 1954-55 basketball season at all levels had some significance.
The NBA introduced the 24-second shot clock, and the Syracuse Nationals won the championship in seven games over the Fort Wayne Pistons.
At the collegiate level, Bill Russell led unbeaten San Francisco to the first of its back-to-back NCAA titles in Kansas City.
On the local level, the usual suspects of the time such as Dobyns-Bennett and Happy Valley were among the area’s best, but Burleigh Davis’ Rogersville squad might have been the best of the lot.
Led by brothers Billy Joe, Gerald and Jid Winstead, the Warriors rolled through the regular season at 32-0 before falling to archrival Greeneville — by a single point — in the District III tournament.
MASTERFUL COACH
Davis — a legendary figure in Rogersville lore — had compiled a 54-12 record over the previous two seasons, and visiting teams rarely left his gym with a win.
The Warriors also didn’t lose often to Hawkins County foes.
Burleigh Davis and Joe Davis, his younger brother, coached the football team together, steering the squad to 9-1 and 8-2 records in the late 1950s.
THE LINEUP
Heading into the 1954-55 season, six lettermen were returning from the team that went 25-5, and the defending district champ Warriors were considered the favorites again.
Back were J.E. Howe, Johnny Leonard and Hugh Johnson along with the Winstead brothers.
Other promising team members included Lewis Mays, Jim Rogan, Donald Robertson, Jack Lee, Ronald Brooks, Bill McMakin and Allen Brewer.
ROLLING THROUGH THE SEASON
The Warriors got the season off to a roaring start with a 90-39 thumping of Clinch on the road. Davis used a two-platoon system to get his inexperienced players some game action, and B.J. Winstead led the way with 14 points.
The Hawkins County circuit had some outstanding scorers that season, but 11 games in, Rogersville had six of the top eight. The three Winstead brothers also were averaging in double figures, as was the sharpshooting Leonard.
Ron Hammond of Surgoinsville led the stats with an impressive 190 points in just seven games for a 27.1 average.
Though the Warriors were winning games in bunches, it took a while for the bigger media outlets of the day to notice.
AVOIDING DISASTER
Rogersville was winning games by more than 20 points nearly every time out, but then the Warriors ran into the challenge that was Boones Creek and Bobby Snyder, its shooting guard.
Behind 28 points from Snyder, the Bars played Rogersville tight at home, losing 74-62, and they dropped only a 10-point decision (54-44) in the teams’ meeting at Rogersville. Snyder dropped in 18 in that road matchup.
NO RESPECT
Dobyns-Bennett — then under Guy B. Crawford — was easily one of the top teams in the state, having won 21 games and lost only to LaFollette and Roanoke as the regular season was coming to a close in late February.
Rogersville was just one of two unbeaten teams in the entire state but was still ranked outside of the top 30 by the ever-popular Dr. E.E. Litkenhous “difference-by-point” system of the Nashville Banner.
That same week, however, the Warriors were ranked sixth in a statewide newspaper poll.
A snippet included in a column from the Feb.13 edition of the Times News said: “Rogersville isn’t ranked in the state’s top 30 teams though the Hawkins County quintet is a winner of 29 straight and is one of two unbeaten teams in the state. Knox Powell is the other.”
Rogersville went on to win the last three games of the regular season and polished off that 32-0 record for the school’s first unbeaten team. The Warriors’ highest single-game output that year was 114 points; their lowest was 49.
DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
The Warriors waltzed into the District III tournament semifinals, where they were met by a team they had beaten twice in the regular season: Greeneville.
Looking to win its 35th straight game and remain Tennessee’s only unbeaten team, Rogersville jumped out to a 23-13 lead after the first quarter.
The Greene Devils came surging back and whittled their deficit to three points, 36-33, by halftime. Greeneville then took its first lead in the third quarter, 39-38.
Chip Bevington — the high man for the Greene Devils with 26 points — put his team ahead 51-50 with about two minutes to go, and a mad rally by Rogersville, which trailed 59-54 with less than a minute to go, ultimately fell short.
The Greene Devils had the shocker, upsetting the heavily favored Warriors 59-58 and ending the season for Rogersville before the regional tournament.
THE NEXT YEAR
Although most of Rogersville’s scoring graduated in the spring, the Warriors played their way into the state tournament in 1956.
Led by B.J. Winstead and his 24 points, the Warriors ousted Grove-Paris 58-31 in the opening round but fell short to eventual state champion Linden in the quarterfinals, 56-51.