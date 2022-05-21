KNOXVILLE — Hits were hard to come back in Saturday’s NCAA regional softball game between host Tennessee and Oregon State.
The No. 11 national seed Lady Vols made the most of the ones they got and pulled out a 3-0 win that sent them into Sunday’s regional championship round.
With the game scoreless heading into the fifth, Tennessee’s McKenna Gibson slapped a single to left-center that scored pinch-runner Katie Taylor from second. One out later and with pinch-runner Anna Fox on first, Kiki Milloy stepped to the plate and crushed a two-run home run over the scoreboard in left-center.
Ashley Rogers (12-5) took it from there, tossing a two-hitter — both base knocks by Kaylah Nelsen — and striking out eight in the complete-game shutout. Rogers hasn’t given up a run in 20 postseason innings, surrendering only five hits and three walks in that stretch.
Mariah Mazon (10-7) also fanned eight in taking the loss for the Beavers (34-20). She allowed four hits and two walks.
Gibson finished with two hits. Lair Beautae had a double for the Lady Vols, who await the winner of Saturday’s third game in Sunday’s 2 p.m. regional final. A second game will follow if necessary.
Ohio State and Campbell were meeting in an elimination game Saturday afternoon. The winner of that game was to turn around and play Oregon State later Saturday evening for the right to advance to the finals against UT.