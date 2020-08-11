CHURCH HILL — Playing under a new coach — and eventually on a new field of artificial turf — Volunteer football offers plenty to be excited about this season.
One of the players who can create even more excitement is senior running back Cameron Johnson.
Johnson nearly topped 1,000 yards rushing during the Falcons’ 4-16 campaign in 2019.He toted the rock for 971 yards and said one of his goals this season is to reach the milestone.
“It’s my senior year and I’d like to hit 1,000 yards,” Johnson said. “I came up short last year, but I’m going to make it happen this year.”
New Falcons coach Jesse McMillan certainly did not envision trying to begin his first season at the helm in the midst of a pandemic. Johnson said the team has embraced him.
“After (Justin) Pressley left, (McMillan) came in and stepped up and helped us a lot,” Johnson said. “He put in a new offense, defense and we all trust him. He’s a great coach.”
“I was about five or six weeks into the new job and that’s when this all started,” McMillan said. “It’s frustrating because you can’t give the kids a straight answer. This has made most of them appreciate it even more, though.”
McMillan turned to Johnson to be a source of inspiration for the Falcons, who are trying to build upon back-to-back seasons in which they’ve increased their win totals.
“When I got the job, I told (Johnson) that he was going to have to help me and get people to buy in,” McMillan said. “He’s been awesome. I’ve told anybody that asks that I’ve never seen a kid grow up more in three years than him.”
Johnson has been a key part of the Volunteer offense since his sophomore season. Junior quarterback Garrison Barrett joins Johnson as team leaders on the offensive side of the ball.
“Garrison has improved so much from last year,” Johnson said. “He’s gotten stronger, bigger, and his accuracy is great now. He can roll out of the pocket now and he’s just a lot better.”
Sounds like something a leader would say.
“Obviously, (Johnson) has always been talented,” McMillan said. “It’s awesome to see how much he’s grown into a leader. He leads by example and doesn’t have to say much.
“He just goes out there and does it. He’s full speed on just about everything.”
Defensively, Johnson mans the last line for the Falcons, anchoring the safety position.
“Obviously, he’s very physically talented and probably put on 10 or 15 pounds,” McMillan said. “We expect big things from him and he’s done a great job.”