The Ross N. Robinson Middle School softball team is state bound for the second consecutive season. From left in the front row are Kennedy Hatcher, Emery Depew, Reese Hatcher, Ashlynn Chappell, Laiken Hinson and Jenna Mayle. Standing, from left, are head coach Erin Scales, Olivia Aldridge, Riley McMillan, Emma Hartgrove, Randi Mabe, Mary Kate Lively, Emma Linkous and assistant coach Lauren Smith.

KINGSPORT — The Ross N. Robinson Middle School softball team is headed back to the big dance.

After finishing state runner-up a year ago, the Lady Redskins clinched a return trip to the TMSAA Class AA tournament with last week’s 6-5 walk-off win over Sullivan Heights.

