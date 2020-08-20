BIG STONE GAP — Legendary Powell Valley coach Phil Robbins is mostly heralded for his accomplishments on the football field.
However, Robbins was not a football coach right off the bat when he started at Patrick Henry in 1968.
Robbins helped build programs like Patrick Henry, John Battle, Christiansburg and Powell Valley to prominence in the state meets.
It ultimately culminated in winning two team state championships in 1994 and 2002 at Powell Valley.
“I’ve always said that in order to win a lot of track meets, you have to be a quarter-mile-based team in the running events and control the field events,” Robbins said. “If you can do that, you’re going to give yourself a good shot at winning just about every time out.”
GETTING HIS START
“I was the head track coach from the get-go at Patrick Henry,” he said. “The first track meet I coached is the first one I went to.
“I can remember there was a time in March when it was cold, maybe 28 or 29 degrees, and Patrick Henry didn’t have a track. Well, I went out and lined off a 220-yard straightaway in the middle of the practice field up there.”
With help from then Superintendent Dr. E.B. Stanley, Robbins eventually got a track at Patrick Henry and later at John Battle.
BREAKING THROUGH
In 1994, the Vikings got off to a quick start with the field events, nabbing 18 points before the running events even began.
“It started off with Joel Davis winning the shot put, and that really sparked it,” Robbins said. “I think you have to have someone get a win early on to really get everyone excited.”
Davis won both the shot (52-10) and discus (158-2) that day in Charlottesville, but those would be the only individual titles the team would get.
“We scored 49.5 points, but after those first two wins, we didn’t have anyone place above third or fourth the rest of the meet,” Robbins said. “We kind of had to hang on to win. We ended up being the first team west of Roanoke to win the Group A title.
“That came after we had gotten second about four or five times, so it was pretty big.”
Eight years later, the Vikings were again victorious with 56 points, but it was not in the same way as before.
“In 2002, it was a completely different story,” Robbins said. “We got all of our points from the two hurdlers and shot put.”
Michael Stacy won the shot put (55-1.5) while Sean Murphy won the 110-meter hurdles (15.32) and T.J. Hamler won the 300 hurdles (40.30).
Sheldon Adams was also victorious in the 100 (10.97). In addition to all of the boys winning state titles, Emily Cantrell won the high jump with a leap of 5-2.
“That was a pretty awesome day for our track program,” Robbins said.
GETTING THEM TO BUY IN
So what does it take to win a state title in track?
“It really all depends,” Robbins said. “I’ve won a lot of track meets and most of them have been in different ways.
“It really starts with getting the kids to buy in. If you don’t have that, you don’t have anything.”
Through the years, Robbins has had some great hurdlers, including NFL running back Julius Jones, who won and set multiple state hurdling records in his time running for the Vikings.
“I used to say that you should take your fastest kid in the school and make a hurdler out of them,” he said. “Then take the second fastest kid and make a quarter-miler out of them. After that, the rest of the sprints and relays will take care of themselves.
“I wanted my offensive linemen to come out, get in the weight room and be able to throw the shot and the disc.”
Robbins remarked the kids took a lot of pride in track back in those days.
“Every tailback I had with the exception of two were hurdlers,” Robbins said. “I always wanted the best for the kids. I wanted the best facilities, the best timers and the best meet. That’s why everyone wanted to come to Powell Valley and run because they knew they were going to get the best.”
Even in retirement, Robbins is still called upon sometimes to run a meet because he knows the sport just about as well as anybody.
“I remember a few years ago that Kevin Mays was over at a track meet, and he called me at about a quarter til 11,” he said. “He told me I was running the Coalfield Invitational the next week or otherwise they weren’t sponsoring the meet.
“He said they were just starting the 100-meter hurdles at the meet he was at. The next week, we started at 4:30 and we had the awards ceremony done, everything cleaned up and were out by 8:30. I got more pats on the back for that than I ever did for winning a state football title.”