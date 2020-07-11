BIG STONE GAP — Phil Robbins has seven state football championships and two state track and field championships.
In addition to those state titles, Robbins directed Powell Valley football to one state runner-up finish, 15 Region D titles and 15 Lonesome Pine District crowns from 1983 to 2010.
His football coaching career includes 307 wins, 260 of those at Powell Valley. To date, he has more wins than any Virginia high school football coach west of Radford. He ranks fifth across the commonwealth, behind Hampton’s Mike Smith (484 wins), Radford’s Norm Lineburg (315), Central-Lunenberg’s Chippie Chappell (309) and Madison County’s Eddie Dean (308).
In track, the Vikings won double-digit district championships and 11 regional trophies.
Before retiring after the 2010 season — the final one for Powell Valley football before the school consolidated with Appalachia to form Union in 2011 — Robbins coached numerous players who went on to collegiate careers. To his best count, nine of those players played at NCAA Division I programs. Four of them became All-Americans and two went on to successful NFL careers.
At 76, however, Robbins doesn’t give as much thought to his résumé nowadays as he may have in years past.
“All those things are nice, but that’s not the deal,” the straightforward Robbins said. “The deal is how many kids you have that turn out to be productive people in society.
“We’ve had kids come through the program that have turned out to be coaches and teachers, doctors, businessmen. We’ve had opticians, engineers, school principals. The list just goes on and on. When you look back at a program that has produced those kind of quality people, that’s what the big deal is.”
A STRONG CALLING
Robbins is the son of a Methodist minister. And as a youngster, his family traveled from parish to parish, depending on where his father’s district needed a pastor.
Wherever he was, sports was a constant.
“I played every sport I had a chance to play,” he said.
In Rogersville, Robbins got a chance to play sixth-grade football. Before the start of the next school year, his family had moved to Athens, Tennessee, where his family home was on the campus of Tennessee Wesleyan.
At the time Athens had no seventh-grade football team.
Robbins spent his summer as a scorekeeper for the local American Legion baseball team. That squad included high school juniors and seniors like future Tennessee football stars Wayne Grubb and Jim Cartwright both of whom looked out for the 12-year-old Robbins.
Bobby Liner, the team manager, also took Robbins under his wing and made him the official scorekeeper for the squad. It was during that time that Robbins knew he wanted to be a coach.
Robbins then found a place in Athens where he felt at home: on the McMinn County football team.
After high school, he went to Emory & Henry, playing football and earning an undergraduate degree. From there he went to Tennessee and earned his master’s degree.
THE REST IS HISTORY
A 23-year-old Robbins found his way back to Southwest Virginia and began work as an assistant coach at Patrick Henry.
Four years later, he became the head coach at John Battle, where he stayed until 1977. He moved to Christiansburg the following year, serving as head coach for five seasons.
In 1982, James “Poss” Bolling led Powell Valley to its first state football championship in school history. The same year, Robbins guided Christiansburg to a trip to the postseason.
After that season, Bolling resigned as the Vikings’ coach to pursue a career in school administration, and Robbins got a call from Powell Valley Principal David Dowdy.
“We talked about the job,” Robbins recalled. “I really hadn’t thought about coming to Powell Valley. I really hadn’t thought about the (Lonesome Pine District). I had interviewed one time at J.I. Burton, but that was about it. So I told David I didn’t think so, but I appreciated him thinking of me. Then David said, ‘Well, let me tell you what the job will pay and he gave me a figure.’ “
The figure was about $6,000 more per year than what Robbins was making. He took the job.
He kept it for 28 more years.
DOMINATION ON THE GRIDIRON
Robbins hardly inherited an empty cupboard when he arrived at Powell Valley, though the defending state champions had been decimated by graduation.
“We had Forty Jackson, Joe Mullins, John Snodgrass and Tim Hamilton that had played a lot of football the previous year,” Robbins said. “Everybody else was pretty inexperienced or had played a little.”
But Robbins and his top assistant Barry Jones sold his young team on the program.
“They just bought in,” Robbins said of his first Vikings team.
After being picked to finish sixth in the preseason LPD poll, the Vikings ran the table in the 10-game regular season. They beat Pennington Gap in the region championship before losing 7-3 to Parry McCluer in the state semifinals.
Still, the legend had begun, the era of Powell Valley domination taking its first steps with Robbins continuing in 1983 what Bolling started in 1982.
Over the next 27 years, Powell Valley reached the state final eight times, winning seven times — in 1985, 1989, 1990, 1994, 1995, 1997 and 1998.
Robbins remembers each state championship win fondly. He remembers the state championship loss, in 2004, with a twinge of what-if.
“We lost two of our best defensive players in the first half, Luke Spurlock with a concussion and Seth Jones with an ACL,” Robbins said of that 21-14 loss to Manassas Park at James Madison.
Despite those injuries, the Vikings — trailing by seven — had a chance to score late with quarterback Brad Robbins, the coach’s son, directing the offense.
“We had the ball on their 17 with a third-and-3 and we got called for an illegal motion penalty. It’s just something that happens. So we had a third-and-8 and we couldn’t get the first down,” the coach said. “If we had gotten that first down, I feel like we would have scored because (wide receiver) Cagle Juhan had a fanatical way of getting open and he would have gotten open and Brad would have gotten the ball to him.
“And if we would have scored, we would have gone for 2. We were not planning on going for the tie.”
STRAIGHTFORWARD SUCCESS
Coach Robbins said there were no big secrets to his success at Powell Valley.
It came down to the same formula most coaches look for: a good coaching staff, talented, intelligent players, a supportive administration and a community that backs the team.
There was one particular factor he threw into the mix, however.
Robbins, a math teacher, looked at Powell Valley’s record against each LPD team upon his arrival at the school. The Vikings were just a little over .500 against archrival Appalachia and had strong records against every other LPD team with the exception of two: Clintwood and J.J. Kelly. Over the 20 years prior to Robbins’ arrival, Powell Valley’s records were 5-13-2 against Clintwood and 4-15-1 against Wise County rival Kelly.
“I told Coach Jones we had to find a way to beat those two teams and if we could do that, I thought we would be all right,” Robbins said. “Once we got those two figured out, we were flying.”
Clintwood beat Powell Valley in 1984 and 1987, but the Greenwave didn’t beat the Vikings again until 1999.
Robbins’ teams lost only twice to the Indians in his 28 years, in 1999 and 2008.
“I never wanted to lose to the county seat,” Robbins said.