KINGSPORT — Saturday was warm and the track was even hotter during the annual Texas Roadhouse/DCTC Relays at Dobyns-Bennett’s Crowe-Coughenour Track.
Elizabeth Seton, a private girls high school in Bladensburg, Maryland, dominated the competition, winning the team title with a walloping 203 points.
The D-B boys successfully defended their home turf, taking the team championship with 182 points.
Seton’s Anyae Lindsay and Spencer Settle were named the most outstanding jumper and sprinter, respectively.
Daniel Boone’s Eli Penix kept his record spotless on the season, pulling off a double win in the shot put and discus. He was named the meet’s most outstanding thrower.
D-B sophomore Autumn Headrick won a thrilling 1,600 meters and was named the most outstanding distance runner.
OUT-OF-TOWNERS
Lindsay easily won the long jump (17-4.5) and triple jump (35-6), and no one locally came within 2 feet of her in either event.
The senior is the top-ranked jumper in Maryland and, according to her coaches, she regularly jumps better than 18 feet in the long jump and upward of 38 feet in the triple.
She has committed to NCAA Division I North Carolina Central.
“Today wasn’t my PR or anything, but it was good weather and I was consistent,” Lindsay said. “My season has been going great so far. In indoors, I jumped 18-4 and 37-10.
“In Maryland, it’s really windy this time of year and there is really good weather down here, so we came down here. The facility was really nice here because I’ve never seen a nine-lane track.”
In the sprints, Seton’s JaNiya Glas also went unbeaten on the day, claiming gold in the 400 (58.36) and the 200 (25.37). Seton’s Shiane Heiber took the 100 in 12.56, edging Elizabethton’s Kaiya Simmons (12.74).
Seton won every individual running event except for distance and put together some flashy relay victories in the 4x400 (4:02.58) and the 4x100 (49.76).
The Roadrunners also touted talented hurdler Spencer Settle, who double-dipped with wins in the 100 (14.98) and 300 (44.98).
“The 100 hurdles was a personal best for me today,” Settle said. “In my races, I always worry about getting out. I was aggressive over the hurdles today and that really helped me finish my race strong today.
“I’m enjoying the meets we’ve gone to outdoors even with COVID even more than indoors. Long distance hurdles is something I’m good at and I’m ranked No. 1 in Maryland for the 400 hurdles.”
Seton’s Niya Crawford swept the throwing events after with heaves of 35-10 in the shot put and 110-7 in the discus.
HEADRICK GETS BIG PR
Headrick barely edged Katherine Hopson of Lincolnton, North Carolina, at the line, winning with a personal best of 5:16.40. Hopson ran a 5:16.54.
Hopson came back later to win the 3,200 in 12:05.52.
“Honestly, I was just in the right mindset and I was really well rested this week,” Headrick said. “I ran a really poor race last week and I had that to really push me.
“In the race before today, I had gotten passed the last 100 and I was not going to let that happen again. I had been dying to be under 5:20.”
Headrick also ran the 800, crossing the line fourth in 2:27.97. Daniel Boone’s Patricia Chellah won in 2:26.34.
DISTANCE RULES DAY FOR BOONE
The Trailblazers’ distance squad didn’t let teammate Penix make all the noise on Saturday.
Most notably, Boone’s 4,000-meter distance medley relay team won in a sparkling time of 10:28.79. Two of those legs — freshman Luke Mussard and junior Conner Wingfield — came back to run the 800.
Mussard ran away from the field in the final 200 meters to win in 1:57.87. Wingfield broke two minutes for the first time in an open race, running a 1:59.69.
An injured Levi Streeval is on hold for a few weeks, but Boone should be fully loaded for the 4x800 relay at the state meet at the end of the May.
Boone’s Bryson Lewis also ran a nice race in the 3,200 and won in 10:00.95.
The Boone 4x800 also won with a time of 8:58.34.
YOUTH MOVEMENT
D-B’s Nigel Vidale continues to show great promise. The freshman jumper won the triple jump (44-2) and high jump (6-2).
Samantha Degrace, another freshman star for the Tribe, won the high jump with a leap of 5-2 and finished second in the 100 hurdles in 15.23.
OTHER NOTABLES
D-B senior hurdler Tyler Tesnear settled for a 1-2 day, winning the 300s (40.58) and finishing second in the 110s (15.60). Morristown East’s Dailyn Stanley won the shorter variety in 15.54 seconds.
South Greene sprinter Isaiah Olson won the 100 dash in 11.44.
Volunteer’s Heath Miller took the long jump title with a leap of 20-8.5.
In the pole vault, Unicoi County’s Caitlin Wilson tied her own school record with a clearance of 10-0 en route to the win, and Science Hill’s William Hagemeier won again at 11-6.