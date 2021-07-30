KINGSPORT — Only in the “new” Appalachian League could a team give up a grand slam, a three-run homer and a two-run bomb — and still win.
It happened just that way Friday night, when the Kingsport Road Warriors overcame a six-run deficit to stun the Bristol State Liners 13-12 at Hunter Wright Stadium.
Caleb McNeely was the man of the hour for Kingsport, launching a grand slam of his own in the bottom of the eighth inning to erase a 12-9 Bristol edge.
His heroics allowed the Road Warriors (2-10) to break a six-game losing skid.
McNeely’s blast came off reliever Brenton Fisher, who allowed four runs in taking the loss.
“I knew he was going to attack me with a fastball,” said the 6-foot-1, 185-pound McNeely, a Walters State product from Versailles, Kentucky, who is set to next play at Louisiana Lafayette. “So I was just going to stay inside of it and wait for the pitch to come in. It was right there and it went for a ride.
“This is an awesome feeling. Maybe this will turn it around for us and we’ll be able to finish strong and get more wins down the stretch.”
McNeely’s one-out game-changer followed singles from Blake Scott, Marco Romero and Peyton Steele, in addition to a Bristol fielding error.
It also made a winner of fifth reliever Preston Miller, a Daniel Boone right-hander who pitched the top of the eighth inning, allowing one run.
Brock Browning, a Knoxville native who will play at Milligan, pitched a perfect ninth to get the save, striking out two State Liners batters in the process.
Bristol had posted a 25-6 win over Kingsport on July 16, the first game the Road Warriors played after replacing the Kingsport Axmen in midseason.
BRISTOL BOMBS
The State Liners (22-20) used a grand slam from Aaron Dolney to break a 3-3 tie in the top of the fifth.
Cort Maynard, who last week won the Appy League home run contest, hit a three-run round-tripper in the sixth to increase Bristol’s lead to 10-4 before a two-run jack from Tate Kight made it a 12-8 game in the top of the eighth.
Dolney finished with five RBIs and Maynard and Kight drove in three runs each. Dolney and Kight, with two apiece, accounted for half of Bristol’s eight base hits.
KINGSPORT STARS
In addition to McNeely and his four RBIs, the Warriors got contributions all around to win a game that seemingly was out of reach.
Logan Harbin, who ripped a two-run homer in the sixth to help get Kingsport to within three at 10-7, had two RBIs for the winners, as did Darian Farley and Romero. Kyle Williams, who plays for Tusculum, scored three times for Kingsport.
In fact, all nine players in the Kingsport lineup produced a run.
Logen Sutton, who left the game with an injury, drove in a run for the Road Warriors. His replacement, Cole Hales, also recorded an RBI.
Romero and Farley each had two of Kingsport’s 10 base knocks.
UP NEXT
The teams meet again Saturday at Hunter Wright for a doubleheader, starting at 5:30 p.m.