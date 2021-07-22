By Jeff Birchfield
JOHNSON CITY — Thanks in large part to a couple of players who played their home high school baseball games at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, the Kingsport Road Warriors scored their first win of the season Thursday night.
Officially the visitors against Johnson City, the Road Warriors defeated the Doughboys 8-7 for the team’s first Appalachian League victory.
The team, which came together just six days earlier when the Kingsport Axmen were disbanded due to a player personnel issue, relied heavily on a pair of former Science Hill standouts.
Down 5-2 after the first inning, the Road Warriors (1-4) rallied to take a 7-6 lead in the sixth inning. Conner Hyatt, a star on the 2021 Science Hill state championship team, hit a solo home run on the first pitch of the inning. Preston Steele later added a two-run single for the go-ahead runs.
“I saw the fastball up and in and I turned on it. As soon as I hit it, I knew it was gone,” Hyatt said. “It was really special to get the first win and it makes it very special that we were playing at Cardinal (Park). It felt like old times.”
In between, another member of Science Hill’s state title group, A.J. Motte, had a single and scored a run in the fourth inning.
“They had some good pitchers obviously,” Motte said. “But it felt good to put the barrel on the ball and help the team win tonight. We had a lot of guys hit the ball tonight. It was a good team effort.”
The Road Warriors had 11 hits, four for extra bases — which included three home runs. Logan Harbin had a two-run blast over the left-field wall in the first inning and Logen Sutton provided another solo shot in the eighth.
The Doughboys (12-24-1) showed power of their own when Joe Vetrano launched his own solo home run to left in the bottom of the ninth. It was Vetrano’s sixth homer of the season. He led Johnson City offensively, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored.
EARLY SCORING
Kingsport took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Harbin’s two-run blast. It seemed to fire up the Doughboys, who responded with five runs in the bottom frame.
Troy LaNeve got Johnson City on the scoreboard with a sacrifice fly to score Alex Reyna. Cade Sumbler’s RBI single tied the game and Jaxson Crull followed with a two-run single. A sacrifice fly by Connor James to score Crull rounded out the first-inning scoring.
The Road Warriors came back with a two-run single from Nick Sosa, which scored local players Noah Rosato from Elizabethton and Motte.
PITCHING AND DEFENSE
Landon Maynard went five innings for the Doughboys, leaving the game with a 5-4 lead. However, his relievers weren’t able to maintain the advantage, leading to the Road Warriors’ upset.
Kingsport starter Luke Hale had a rough start, giving up the five runs, but Sam Loew threw the next 4 2/3 innings, yielding just three hits and one run. Brock Browning went the next 3 1/3 innings, giving up the solo homer to Vetrano.
Colby Reynolds closed out the game. He gave up a single, but settled in to get a flyout to short left field and a strikeout.
Besides his offensive contributions, Motte had a solid effort at second base with three assists and a putout. Hyatt, playing in right field, saved a couple of runs when he chased down a potential extra-base hit to make a running catch for the final out of the fifth inning.
Another former Science Hill player, Landon Slemp, entered in the sixth and did his part at shortstop — where he had two assists and a putout.
“We came out here with something to prove,” Motte said. “These guys weren’t invited or were overlooked. We came to play and we showed we can play with anyone tonight.”
WHOSE HOME FIELD?
After playing the last two nights as the “home team” at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, the Road Warriors were the visitors on the scoreboard Thursday night.
The Road Warriors will be playing their fourth straight game at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Friday when the teams end their two-game set. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.