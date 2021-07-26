Following an eight-game stretch outside the confines of Hunter Wright Stadium, the Kingsport Road Warriors are set to play some home baseball.
Hastily assembled after the Kingsport Axmen had their season cut short over safety concerns involving one of their players, the team has yet to play at Hunter Wright. That will change when the Road Warriors host Greeneville in Wednesday’s Appalachian League doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m.
Kingsport and Greeneville follow up with a 7 p.m. game on Thursday, then the Road Warriors delve into a three-game home series versus Bristol.
The State Liners will be in Kingsport for a single game on Friday and a Saturday twin-bill.
“We are delighted to be able to come back and finish our season,” Boyd Sports President/Chief Operating Officer Chris Allen said through a press release.
“We have spent countless hours coordinating the proper security measures at our ballpark to ensure the utmost safety for the players, coaches, staff and fans,” Allen said.
“These young men who have stepped up to play on our road team deserve this finish. They have played hard, and I hope everyone in Kingsport comes out and shows their support for the guys! Baseball is back in Kingsport!”
Altogether, the Road Warriors are scheduled to play eight home games. Their season ends Aug. 7.