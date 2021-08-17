One of the toughest volleyball leagues in VHSL Class 2 and Class 3 play begins its season next week.
The Mountain 7 District boasts reigning Region 2D champion Gate City and Region 3D runner-up Abingdon from the pandemic-shortened spring season.
Following is a look at the teams heading into the season.
GATE CITY
The Lady Blue Devils had a strong season in the spring, finishing 14-2 overall and 11-1 in district play. The campaign included a Region 2D title and trip to Giles in the Class 2 state championship game.
Gate City coach Amy Reed must replace four graduated players, including all-state libero Sarah Thompson, who will be playing basketball at East Tennessee State this winter.
Look for the Lady Blue Devils to be strong all around, especially at the net.
Gate City has plenty of talent back this season, including all-state outside hitters Makayla Bays, a sophomore, and Brylee Holder, a senior.
Also back are senior outside hitter Bel Sallee and middle hitters Rylee Hall, a junior, and senior Lauren Meade.
Senior Ashley Stanley returns at setter along with defensive specialist Rylee Blevins, a sophomore.
Junior middle hitter Lexie Ervin provides additional strength at the net.
The Lady Devils should be tested early and often. After the Aug. 27 opener at Science Hill, they face Eastside, Volunteer and Daniel Boone before traveling to the Rocky Top Classic on Sept. 10-11 in Sevierville.
UNION
The Lady Bears are set for a second rebuilding season.
After playing out a 5-8 spring season without a senior on the squad, the Lady Bears enter the fall with only one senior — Gracee Mabe — on veteran coach Kim Moore’s team.
“The girls are still young, but they had been thrown into the fire last spring having to just learn on the fly while playing meaningful matches,” Moore said. “I’m excited to see that last season made them more determined to represent Union with a fighting competitive spirit.”
Key players back for the Lady Bears include All-Region 2D outside hitter Isabella Blagg, fellow juniors Brooke Bailey, at setter, and Gracie Gibson, at libero, and sophomores Jordan Shuler and Shay Henderson, both middle hitters.
Outside hitters Olivia Light, a sophomore, and Harper Potter, a freshman, are newcomers Moore said could contribute early.
Union is scheduled to open its season on Tuesday at J.I. Burton.
LEE HIGH
First-year Lady Generals coach Ashley Bruner inherits a major rebuilding job.
Lee went 0-12 in the spring in the tough Mountain 7, but optimism is high.
“We are young as a whole, but have the leadership from our juniors and seniors to help get us where we need to be for the season,” Bruner said. “One thing I have noticed most about this varsity team is they all play with heart and leave it all on the court in the end.”
Senior Sydney Simpson and junior libero Katie Hammonds, along with sophomore middle hitter Cassidy Hammonds, are needed to provide leadership.
Seniors Emily Smith, Shelby Moore and Asia Parsons should contribute as well.
Newcomers include Chloe Calton, Sybella Yeary, Blair Calton and Emma Fortner.
The Lady Generals are scheduled to open their season Monday at Twin Springs.
WISE CENTRAL
The first season for Lady Warriors coach Lucindy Lawson was a successful one, an 8-6 campaign in the spring.
The challenge to repeat that solid performance is a big one.
The Lady Warriors are without the services of recent grads Hannah McAmis; who holds school marks for digs in a game, a season and a career; Caitlin Glover, who recorded more than 1,000 assists in her career; and defensive specialist Livi Elkins.
Central has some experience back in seniors Bayleigh Allison, Jill Sturgill, Katherine Hopkins, Isabella Sturgill and Montana Stafford.
Junior Emilee Mullins could figure into the mix, along with freshmen Emma McAmis and Abbie Jordan.
Central is scheduled to open the season Tuesday at Rye Cove.
ABINGDON
Coach Lora Kiser is back for a second season at the Lady Falcons’ helm after leading the squad to 13-2 record and a Mountain 7 co-championship and Region 3D runner-up finish in the spring.
Kiser, a longtime Abingdon assistant before moving into the position of head coach, has lots of lost talent to replace.
Class 3 all-state outside hitter Morgan Blevins has moved on to Virginia-Wise, and Abby Boyd, Lacie Bertke and Alexis Brown also graduated.
Despite the losses, the Lady Falcons do return experience with junior Riley Cvetkovski at setter, senior outside hitter Jennings Woods, senior middle hitter Taylor Statzer and middle hitter Caroline McLaughlin, another senior.
Some new faces working into the lineup include freshman Ella Kiser, sophomore Katy Creasy, Ella Woods and Megan Cooper.
Abingdon hosts Virginia High on Aug. 31 before traveling to Sevierville on Sept. 10-11 to compete in the Rocky Top Classic.
JOHN BATTLE
The Lady Trojans have plenty of experience back from last season’s 6-8 squad after losing only Logan Leonard.
“We were extremely young last year,” coach Brittni Haderer said. “Now we can say we have more experience to start the year than we did before. We are a scrappy team that can make some great plays.”
Leading the veterans are senior defensive specialist Anna McKee, junior outside hitter Molly Little, sophomore setter Mackenzie Smith and sophomore defensive specialist Allison Smith.
John Battle opens the season at home Tuesday against rival Virginia High.
RIDGEVIEW
Youth is a key word for the Wolfpack and coach Holly Fleming.
Ridgeview lost four starters from the squad that finished 4-9 last season.
Despite the heavy losses, Ridgeview has some key returners, among them senior middle hitter Hailey Sutherland and senior setter Kassidy Rasnick. Sutherland and Rasnick are the only two seniors.
Two juniors, Macee Hensley and Keirsten Brooks; two sophomores, Caiti Hill and Braelyn Strouth; and one freshman, Leah Sutherland, figure into the rotation, along with junior Allie Greear, who could help on the defensive end.
Ridgeview gets a quick jump on the season with games at Castlewood on Monday and at home against Grundy on Tuesday.