Daniel Boone senior middle distance runner Levi Streeval is like a Formula 1 race car — an awesome machine when working properly.
But if a single bolt is slightly loose, the whole thing doesn’t work.
He has certainly added to that rich distance running tradition at Boone, having run 1:52.80 for the 800 and 4:10.17 for 1,600 meters already this season, both of which lead the state in all classifications.
“We knew he was good when he came to us, and we were excited to work with him,” 16-year veteran Boone coach Len Jeffers said. “Between the injuries, you could see the potential and talent. The 800 and 1,600 haven’t totally caught us by surprise.”
His spectacular half-mile at the Big 8 meet in Kingsport two weeks ago broke a 45-year-old conference meet record held by Sullivan East’s Chuck Brown and was a new school record.
It also gave him the rare distinction of being one of five area runners to ever crack 1:53 for the two-lap race.
The other four?
Those would be the Dobyns-Bennett father-and-son duo of Jim and Bryce Ailshie, East’s Brown and Sullivan South’s Danny Sexton.
Streeval will be one of the featured athletes in Friday’s 42nd Six Rivers Relays presented by Watauga Orthopaedics at Science Hill’s Kermit Tipton Stadium.
“There’s a lot of things about him that really shouldn’t surprise me just knowing the determination and the guts he has,” Jeffers said. “He’s an absolute competitor and a fighter. He’s shown determination the last two years coming back from injuries.”
BUMPY ROAD
Streeval’s road to the top hasn’t been easy.
For starters, he transferred into Boone from Lexington, Kentucky, before the start of his sophomore year of outdoor.
“My dad is a warden over in Virginia, and we emailed the ETSU coach and asked what the best schools in the area were for distance,” Streeval said. “That’s how I ended up at Boone. The program is always historically great, and it reflects the coaching. The guys on the team have one common goal of getting better everyday and to win.”
In the 2020 cross country season, the injury bug bit Streeval and he only ran two races.
The following outdoor season was looking like it was going to be a breakthrough for Streeval, but injuries again plagued him, and he only ran on the state championship 4x800 relay team after the conference meet.
In the past cross country season, Streeval was running well before he was sidelined again.
Obviously, it was a frustrating time.
“He has been frustrated, but he’s kept his patience about him,” Jeffers said. “It wasn’t as bad in the beginning, but after several rounds of it, you could sense the frustration. He couldn’t get the answers of exactly what the cause was.”
Added Streeval: “Being consistent and lessening my mileage a little bit has been the key. I’m only running about 40-45 miles a week, consistently getting good workouts in and listening to my body when it needs rest.”
BREAKTHROUGH
You could say that Streeval is trying to go out on top his senior season.
In addition to his state-leading times in the shorter distance races, he’s second in the 3,200 with a 9:10.50 clocking for the full two mile at the Volunteer Track Classic in April.
“It feels great to see all my hard work paying off,” Streeval said. “It’s very satisfying, and it makes me even more excited for the future seeing how fast I can run towards the end of the year.
“(Volunteer Track Classic) surprised me a little bit. It was the first race where I had that ‘wow’ moment knowing that I was going to have a good season.”
WHAT SETS STREEVAL APART
A common theme among middle distance runners is being some of the toughest people in the sport.
Those sorts of races are too slow to be sprints and too fast to be considered pure distance races. It’s a careful balance of strength and speed that Streeval manages beautifully.
“We have a lot of talented runners coming through here,” Jeffers said. “One thing that sets him in that unique group is basically his guts and determination. He doesn’t know the meaning of the word quit, and he’s going to fight to the end. He’s going to let you know that you’re in a fight.”
BEYOND BOONE
Streeval has already made his college decision, making a commitment to Lipscomb.
He’ll be staying in-state, but the Bison might be getting one of the biggest steals of the recruiting class.
“He really liked the coach, and he really liked the school,” Jeffers said. “He liked what was going on with the improvements that they were making and having stability.”
Lipscomb is a rigorous academic institution, but that shouldn’t be a problem for Streeval as he carries a 4.162 GPA, in the top 10% of the senior class, and he has a 30-plus score on his ACT.
The running is getting better at the small mid-state university as well.
Recent graduate Shane Streich made an appearance at last year’s U.S. Olympic Trials, running 1:45.85 for the 800, and Wesley Meyer became the school’s first sub-4 minute miler in 2021 as well.
“He’s definitely one of the better middle distance guys to ever come through here,” Jeffers said. “We’ve been extremely blessed, and a lot of coaches dream of having one kid that ranks way up there. To have several like Adam Barnard, Ben Varghese and Josh Routh and now Levi, it makes you feel fortunate and blessed to be able to work with those kinds of guys.”