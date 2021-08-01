ELIZABETHTON — Eli Young doubled his pleasure to help bring Kingsport’s three-game winning streak to a screeching halt Sunday in an Appalachian League baseball game at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.
Young, a 6-foot-4, 215-pounder from Gilbert, Arizona, lined a pair of run-scoring doubles as part of the polished River Riders’ 10-0 win over the Axmen.
Young’s initial two-bagger off starter Luke Hale provided a 1-0 lead in the first inning. His two-run double in the second off Justin Kenyon made it a 6-0 game.
The 20-year-old is now hitting .200 in 85 at-bats this season.
In between Young’s power strokes was a two-run single from Deric Graham, leaving the River Riders up 3-0 through one inning.
Graham, a 24-year-old Tennessee High product, plays for King.
BREAKING IT OPEN
Elizabethton (24-20) left no doubt of the eventual outcome with three unearned runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Regan Guthrie and Logan Sanders both finished with an RBI, as did Marcus Brown and Jonathan Soto. Soto had three of Elizabethton’s nine hits, and Young and Sanders each had two.
Augustus Fraley, Sanders and Young all scored twice.
SHUTDOWN PITCHING
The River Riders successfully ran out five right-handers against the Axmen, beginning with starter Bryan Williams, a Texas native.
Williams covered three of the game’s seven innings to get the win, before turning it over to a bullpen committee that included David Crockett alum Grady Cash and Tennessee High product Bodhi Baker, both of whom play for King. Ben Scott and Chase Lorg completed the fivesome that was backed by flawless defense and three double-play grounders. The relievers combined to strike out four, walk four and allow six hits.
FOR THE AXMEN
Down 7-0 through two innings, Kingsport proceeded to get strong relief pitching from Trestyn DuMilieu and Science Hill product Andrew Miller.
DuMilieu, who hails from Eugene, Oregon, threw three innings and allowed three runs, but none were earned following an infield groundball miscue in the fifth.
Miller finished strong, whiffing three over 1 1/3 shutout innings.
Hale took the loss after allowing three earned runs in the first frame. Kenyon followed the Sullivan East and King hurler but struggled as well, walking four and giving up two hits while surrendering four earned runs.
Marco Romero had two hits for Kingsport (16-30).
UP NEXT
The teams square off again Monday at 7 p.m. in Elizabethton.