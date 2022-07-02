KINGSPORT — Elizabethton’s Avery Owusu-Asiedu and Alex McCoy started strong and finished strong Saturday.
The duo accounted for seven hits, including two home runs, and nine RBIs in the River Riders’ 11-9 Appalachian League baseball win over Kingsport at Hunter Wright Stadium.
The River Riders (13-15) moved into sole possession of third place in the Appy League West Division standings. Second-place Greeneville (14-14), which defeated Johnson City 10-2 on Saturday, gained a game in the standings on division-leading Kingsport (20-8).
The loss was the Axmen’s third in their past four outings.
RALLY VS. RALLY
Elizabethton grabbed the win thanks to a come-from-behind four-run outburst in the top of the ninth inning.
The rally, sparked by an RBI single from Owusu-Asiedu and a two-run single from McCoy, came after Kingsport scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth to take an 8-7 lead to proved short-lived.
PLENTY OF OFFENSE
The River Riders smacked two first-inning home runs — a two-run shot from Owusu-Asiedu and a three-run blast from McCoy — to take an early 5-0 advantage.
Owusu-Asiedu’s homer was his Appy League-leading sixth of the season. He also had two doubles and the game-tying single Saturday.
McCoy finished 3-for-5 with six RBIs and two runs scored, and Brendan Jones added two hits for Elizabethton.
Kevin Fernandez finished with three hits and two RBIs, Nate Anderson had three hits and an RBI, and Corbin Shaw and Kyle Booker had two hits apiece for Kingsport.
Shaw added an RBI and Booker scored two runs.
UP NEXT
The teams are scheduled to play Game 2 of the series Sunday at Hunter Wright. Game 3 on Monday will move to Elizabethton.
Projected starting pitchers for Sunday’s game are Kingsport’s Ja’Heim Brown (0-0) against Elizabethton’s Miguel Alba (0-0).
First pitch is set for 7 p.m.