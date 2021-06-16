Dominant performances on the mound were the calling card for Elizabethton on Tuesday night at Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport.
Four River Riders pitchers combined for a seven-hitter with 15 strikeouts and only one free pass in a 6-1 Appalachian League baseball win over Kingsport.
MOUND MASTERY
Drew Gillespie got the starting nod and blitzed Kingsport hitters for seven strikeouts in four clean innings. He allowed just one hit.
Phillip Berger worked two innings, allowing three hits and a run with a pair of punchouts.
Jordan Leasure whiffed four batters in two scoreless innings, and Chase Long closed the deal with a shutout inning despite allowing a pair of base hits.
RIDERS TAKE CONTROL
Elizabethton (5-5) got on the board in the third inning. A pair of walks and a single loaded the bases before Chase Adkison delivered a sacrifice fly.
The River Riders created a comfort zone with a four-run fifth. Marcus Brown’s triple drove in a run to make it 2-0, and he eventually scored on an infield error.
Jonathan Soto made it 4-0 with an RBI single, and DJ Sullivan’s RBI double capped the big inning.
GETTING A LATE START
The Axmen (3-7) finally dented the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth inning. Nick Barnes caught up with a high pitch and drove it over the center field fence for a solo homer that made it 5-1.
Jordan Valera-Payne led Kingsport at the plate with three hits. MJ Rodriguez chipped in with two hits.
RIDERS’ BATS
Soto finished with two hits and two RBIs, and Adkison drove in a pair of runs. Brown and Mario Zabala each had two hits.
KINGSPORT HURLERS
Peyton Carson allowed only one hit and fanned five in four strong innings. However, Justin Kenyon was touched for five hits and four runs, two earned, in two-thirds of an inning.
Brogan Beckner struck out three and walked three in 1 1/3 scoreless innings.
NEXT GAME
The Axmen and River Riders are scheduled to face off again Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Hunter Wright.