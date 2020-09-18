As Kenny Loggins once sang, “This is it.”
For Sullivan Central and Sullivan South, barring a playoff rematch, this is the final meeting on the high school football field. These schools will join with Sullivan North to become West Ridge after the 2020-21 academic year.
“These kids have played a lot of football against each other over the years and I am sure both teams want the final one in the series,” Central coach Chris Steger said. “It will be an emotional game, and staying focused will be critical to execute at a high level. I am sure it will be an amazing environment for a high school football game.”
In a rivalry that started in 1980, South has won 30 of the 38 meetings, including the last 14. The teams have played every season except for 2013 and 2014.
Both Steger and South coach Justin Hilton zeroed in on the fact it is a Region 1-4A contest.
“This is our first region game,” Steger said. “And with the goal being the playoffs, this is the first opportunity on the path to that goal.”
“This is a conference game and that is our focus,” Hilton said. “All of the details surrounding the game are intriguing but out of our control. We know Central is extremely excited about the talent on its team this year. We hope to go on the road and give (the Cougars) a competitive game.”
Kickoff between the Rebels (3-0, 1-0) — the 10th-ranked team in Class 4A — and Cougars (2-1, 0-0) is set for Friday night at 7:30 in Blountville. Steger said South likes to play strong ball.
“They are a very physical team on both sides of the ball,” he said. “They like to run downhill with a number of kids and their quarterback. We will have to commit a lot of bodies to the box to take this away.
“As usual, they are well coached up front on the line. They have receivers on the outside who can hurt you if you commit too much to the run.”
South quarterback Ethan Bergeron has totaled 408 yards of offense, 207 rushing and 201 passing, and eight touchdowns.
Defensively, Steger said South has plenty of size.
“They are also very physical and have really stopped teams from running inside,” he said. “Our offensive line will be challenged with their front seven.”
Hilton said the Cougars have a solid offense.
“They are really good at quarterback and have playmakers at wide receiver,” Hilton said. “They want to be explosive and have done a great job of that in each of their games. Defensively, they are a very aggressive blitzing team.”
Central quarterback Will Nottingham has thrown nine touchdown passes on the season.
In other Region 1-4A games, Elizabethton visits Grainger and Sullivan East hosts Union County.
Region matchups dot the slate in 1-5A, 1-3A, 1-2A and 1-1A as well.
Region 1-5A
CHEROKEE (1-3, 0-1) at VOLUNTEER (1-2, 0-1)
The Falcons found their offensive groove last week while the Chiefs haven’t scored any points over the past three weeks.
Cherokee will have to deal with a team that is hungry to end a major losing streak in this Hawkins County rivalry. Cherokee has ripped off 12 straight wins, and there hasn’t been a one-score finish since the Falcons’ last win in 2007.
“We haven’t talked about it with our kids,” Volunteer coach Jesse McMillan said. “That’s something I’m sure people outside the program want to talk about. We realize this a big game for our community, but we’re the ones who have to go out and play it.
“Relax and just go play and have fun is what we’ve talked about the last two weeks. We were really uptight the first two weeks, so relaxing is what we’ve preached. It will be a great atmosphere and our kids will play well.”
Volunteer’s Cameron Johnson has rushed for 336 yards and four scores on the season. Quarterback Garrison Barrett has thrown for 278 yards.
DAVID CROCKETT (2-2, 1-0) at COCKE COUNTY (1-3, 0-0)
The Pioneers seem to have their swagger back after a pair of runaway wins.
Against the Fighting Cocks, they will face quarterback Baylor Baxter.
“He is a big, tall, athletic kid who can escape the pocket at any time,” Crockett coach Hayden Chandley said. “We will need to make sure we contain him in the pocket. They play a bunch of skill players and give you quite a few personnel packages.”
Crockett is led by Prince Kollie, who has rushed for 537 yards and seven touchdowns.
TENNESSEE HIGH (2-1, 1-0) at MORRISTOWN EAST (1-1, 1-0)
Both teams will hit the field for just the third time this season.
The Vikings got a COVID-19 win last week. East doesn’t have an impressive résumé to date, with a win over a struggling Cherokee squad and a blowout loss to Gibbs.
Region 1-4A
ELIZABETHTON (3-0, 1-0) at GRAINGER (2-2, 0-1)
Each of the three previous meetings has been a blowout with the Cyclones outscoring the Grizzlies by a combined 142-6.
Elizabethton quarterback Bryson Rollins has racked up 770 yards of total offense while accounting for 10 touchdowns so far this season.
UNION COUNTY (0-2, 0-0) at SULLIVAN EAST (1-2, 0-1)
The Patriots need this one to get back on track. After starting the year with a burst, East surrendered 113 points in two losses.
Union County’s version of the Patriots has been outscored 89-6 in its two games.
Region 1-3A
UNICOI COUNTY (2-2, 1-0) at CLAIBORNE (3-0, 1-0)
Runaway wins over teams that are a combined 1-6 have given the Bulldogs plenty of momentum, but beating the Blue Devils would put their season in a new light.
Claiborne is 0-9 all time against Unicoi, which won 65-14 last year.
Blue Devils quarterback Brock Thompson is coming off a 300-yard passing effort.
WEST GREENE (0-3, 0-1) at JOHNSON COUNTY (1-2, 0-1)
Johnson County is coming off a bye.
Longhorns quarterback Dalton Brown has accounted for close to 500 yards of total offense with seven total touchdowns.
Region 1-2A
SULLIVAN NORTH (0-2, 0-0) at SOUTH GREENE (4-0, 0-0)
The Golden Raiders simply haven’t gotten their footing this season.
They started on time, but with limited practices, and lost a pair of games. This will be their first game in 22 days because of coronavirus issues, and their opponent has played every week while building a perfect mark. It’s a tough challenge, but at least the Raiders can get back on the field.
COSBY (3-2, 1-0) at HAPPY VALLEY (2-1, 0-1)
The Eagles have three wins credited to their account but have only walked off the field once as a winner.
Happy Valley is trying to regroup after back-to-back rivalry losses, and a game with Cosby is probably a good place to do it. The Warriors have outscored the Eagles 269-33 in five previous meetings.
Warriors running back Matthew Bahn has gained over 300 yards on the ground this season.
Region 1-1A
HANCOCK COUNTY (0-2, 0-1) at CLOUDLAND (1-2, 0-0)
The Highlanders begin a stretch where they will play all three of their region games in four weeks.
First up is a team Cloudland has beaten 10 times in 11 tries. Seth Birchfield has over 250 yards rushing on the season for the Highlanders.
JELLICO (1-2, 0-0) at UNAKA (1-1, 1-0)
The Rangers will try to rediscover the winning touch against the Blue Devils.
Unaka won six in a row in this series before losing each of the last three seasons.
Rangers quarterback Landon Ramsey has thrown for 327 yards in two games. Receiver Daniel Shearl has 10 catches for 212 yards.