Rivalries highlight regional football playoffs this weekend

Both Region 2D football semifinal contests this weekend are regular-season rematches and both games are poised to be as intense, or more intense, than when the teams met in September.
REGION 2D SEMIFINALS
UNION (8-3) vs. GRAHAM (10-0)
AT MITCHELL STADIUM, BLUEFIELD, W.VA.
SATURDAY, 1 p.m.
Recent history between these two squads indicates this will be a close game that will not be decided until late in the contest.
Graham knocked off the visiting Bears 28-27 on Sept. 16.
The game was decided in the final 61 seconds when Brandon Watkins scored the tying touchdown with 1:01 to play. Ben Morgan’s PAT gave the G-Men the win.
The victory came just months after Union defeated Graham 30-24 in April in the shortened spring season after COVID forced the cancellation of the 2020 fall campaign.
Union’s win in the spring came with a dramatic finish when Johnny Satterfield scored on a 59-yard touchdown run as time expired.
Saturday’s matchup promises to be another good one with plenty of talent on both sidelines.
“Anytime you play those guys it’s a big game,” Union coach Travis Turner said. “The kids are excited and ready to go. We had some opportunities earlier in the year to get the win, but that didn’t happen. It’s not too many times you get a second chance to get a win against a great program.”
After setting a school record with 450 rushing yards against Virginia High last week, Morehead State commit Zavier Lomax is expected to provide the bulk of the offense again for the Bears.
Lomax had 213 yards and three touchdowns against Graham in September. For the season, the senior has 1,781 yards rushing and 26 touchdowns.
Fellow senior Malachi Jenkins is a defensive presence as well as a punt and kick returner and the Bears' top wide receiver on a run-heavy offense.
Jenkins has hauled in 17 passes for 405 yards and six touchdowns.
RIDGEVIEW (8-3) vs. WISE CENTRAL (8-3)
AT WARRIOR STADIUM, NORTON
FRIDAY, 7 p.m.
Wise Central comes into the regional semifinal after dominating Tazewell in the quarterfinals last week, while Ridgeview recorded a last-second win over Richlands.
Friday’s game between the two Mountain 7 District rivals has the potential to be a thriller. Ridgeview won the regular-season contest 12-0 on Sept. 10.
The Warriors are loaded with defensive stalwarts.
Logan Mullins has 84.5 tackles on the season, while Tyson Tester has 82.
Daniel Hawkins spends a lot of time in the opponents’ backfield. He’s recorded eight sacks and six fumble recoveries.
Ethan Mullins has six interceptions, while Braeden Church, the Warriors quarterback, has picked off opposing quarterbacks five times.
Ridgeview has plenty of defensive big-play guys as well.
Cannon Hill has recorded more than 100 tackles this season, while Ian Hartsock has just under 100.
Caden Gibson has had 18 tackles for loss, while Brandon Beavers has four interceptions and Cody Deel has three interceptions.
On the offensive side of the ball, Central’s Matthew Boggs has surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark with 1,014 yards and 15 touchdowns on 150 carries.
Dustin Sturgill has rushed for 609 yards and six touchdowns.
Tester has 12 touchdowns this season with 463 yards rushing and 185 receiving yards, while Ethan Mullins has racked up 361 rushing and 406 receiving yards with 11 total touchdowns.
Church has thrown for 694 yards and 9 touchdowns for Central and has rushed for another 320 yards and three touchdowns.
Ridgeview freshman quarterback Ryan O’Quinn has put up big numbers. O’Quinn has thrown for 2,109 yards and 24 touchdowns, while rushing for 396 yards and six more scores.
Beavers has hauled in 50 passes for 955 yards and 15 touchdowns, while Koda Counts has 50 receptions for 481 yards and three touchdowns.
Hill, a multi-threat back, has 591 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns, along with 41 pass receptions with 608 yards and six touchdowns.
REGION 1D SEMIFINALS
PATRICK HENRY (8-3) vs. TWIN SPRINGS (9-1)
AT TITANS STADIUM, NICKELSVILLE
SATURDAY, 1 p.m.
Twin Springs coach Keith Warner and his staff have the Titans playing their best football in decades. Saturday will present a big challenge for the Scott County squad, however, when Patrick Henry comes to town.
The Titans showed last week that they have numerous offensive weapons.
Ryan Horne leads the ground attack with 1,275 yards and nine touchdowns on the season.
The Titans can mix up the running game with Kyler Ford and Eli McCoy carrying the ball when needed.
Sophomore quarterback Abel Dingus has been a plus for the offensive attack as well with 778 passing yards and nine touchdowns.
Kye Hale and the Titans defense will be challenged by a run-heavy Rebel offense that features Connor Beason and Cody Pruitt.
Beason rushed for 203 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s regional semifinal game, while Cody Pruitt had 128 yards and two touchdowns rushing.
The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to next week’s Region 1D championship game and face the winner of the other regional semifinal between top-seeded and undefeated Holston and Grundy.
REGION 3D SEMIFINALS
BASSETT (9-2) at ABINGDON (10-1)
AT FALCON STADIUM, ABINGDON
FRIDAY, 7 p.m.
Abingdon is battle-tested and will need to be for this week’s contest with Bassett.
The Mountain 7 District champion Falcons have a balanced offense with quarterback Cole Lambert throwing for 1,315 yards and 17 touchdowns, while Malique Hounshell has rushed for 1,212 yards with 16 touchdowns.
Haynes Carter and Peyton McClanahan lead the Falcons receiving corps.
Carter has 850 receiving yards with seven touchdowns, while McClanahan has nine touchdowns receiving, along with 549 yards.
Carter and Charlie Sturgill, who has 25 solo tackles, including 10 for loss, head up a stingy Abingdon defense.
The winner of Friday’s regional semifinal will face the winner of Friday’s other regional semifinal between Christiansburg and Lord Botetourt.