Though the dog days of summer are in full swing, Southwest Virginia football teams are readying to hit the final stretches of summer practice.
It’s expected to be another solid year for all local Mountain 7 and Cumberland district squads and there are plenty of games to get excited about.
Here’s a look at 11 games that should be of peak interest when the season rolls around in the commonwealth come late August.
Week 1: Gate City at Richlands
Based on what the Blue Devils have coming back and what they have coming in, expectations are high for Jeremy Houseright’s squad.
Last season, Gate City won a playoff game for the first time since 2014, defeating Union at home 21-14 before being hammered at eventual VHSL Class 2 champion Graham the next week.
Kaden Houseright — the coach’s son and a freshman this fall — is expected to contribute right off the bat.
The schedule doesn’t do Richlands any favors this year. The Blue Tornado went 2-8 last year — their worst record since 1999 — and the first six weeks of the season could be brutal for Jeff Tarter’s bunch.
All-time series: Richlands leads 28-24-1.
Week 2 Chilhowie at J.I. Burton
Coming off a woeful winless season, Chilhowie looks to rebound under new head coach Reid Sturgill.
A trip to Lawson-Fitchko Stadium the second week of the season will be an early test for the new Warriors boss.
After a disappointing 2021, Jacob Caudill righted the Raiders’ ship some last season, when they finished 5-5 and lost only to Rye Cove in Cumberland District play.
Burton beat Chilhowie 26-7 last season.
All-time series: Chilhowie leads 9-4.
Week 3 Science Hill at Union
This will mark the first time Science Hill — a TSSAA Class 6A school nearly four times larger than Union — will embark on a road game into Virginia since playing at Pulaski County in 1996.
The Hilltoppers will be playing their first game in Wise County, and Bullitt Park will surely be rocking that night.
All-time series: First meeting.
Week 4: Union at Graham
A week after entertaining one of Tennessee’s biggest schools, the Bears will hit the road to face the defending state champion G-Men.
Graham is expected to be one of the heavy favorites to repeat as the top dogs in the state, but Union has a habit of playing its best against Graham.
All-time series: Tied 5-5.
Week 5: Gate City at Union
The Bears owe the Blue Devils some payback after getting knocked out of the postseason in one of the games of the year.
In terms of difficulty, Gate City and Union have vastly different schedules through the first five weeks of the season. This one should go a long way in determining who wears the district crown at the end of the season.
All-time series: Union leads 10-5.
Week 6 Eastside at J.I. Burton
The Spartans are coming off a disappointing 1-9 season that included a 50-21 beating at the hands of Burton.
Since joining the Cumberland, Burton has been competitive for the title every year except one and the Raiders have routinely dominated their Wise County foes from Coeburn.
All-time series: J.I. Burton leads 10-2.
Week 7: Union at Ridgeview
This always seems to be an entertaining game that goes a long way in determining the league crown.
Ridgeview is coming off one of the best seasons in the school’s short history — making it all the way to the Region 2D championship for a second straight season before falling to Graham.
All-time series: Union leads 5-2.
Week 8: Lee at Gate City
This could be a sneaky good game because Lee High has improved each of Joey Carroll’s previous two seasons.
Generals quarterback Brynnen Pendergraft is back for his junior year after making tremendous strides last season.
If the Generals are going to make some noise in the Mountain 7, going up against Gate City will help show how much.
All-time series: Gate City leads 28-6.
Week 9 Eastside at Twin Springs
The Titans are coming off arguably the best two seasons in program history and will look to build off that success.
When Eastside visits Nickelsville in late October, the Cumberland should yet to be wrapped up. This game could go a long way in deciding the final outcome.
All-time series: Eastside leads 7-6.
Week 10: Burton at Rye CoveWas last year a flash in the pan in Gary Collier’s first season?
Rye Cove returns a bunch of starters from last season’s 7-3 squad that made the playoffs for the first time since 2011.
The Eagles’ schedule is heavily back-loaded with district contests that could mean important football will be played in late October in Clinchport.
Last season, Rye Cove defeated the Raiders for only the second time in school history and the first since 1987.
All-time series: J.I. Burton leads 24-2.
Week 11 Rye Cove at Twin Springs
The final week of the regular season usually means a big rivalry game of some sort, and the annual battle of Scott County is one that is circled on the calendar every season.
Last year, the Titans went on the road and upended the Eagles in the season’s final game to force a three-way tie for the district championship.
This year’s edition should be no different in terms of late-season drama.
All-time series: Rye Cove leads 31-22.