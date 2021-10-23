GRAY — The 51st Musket Bowl at Ken Green Field provided a cherished trifecta Friday night for Daniel Boone, a 28-14 winner over David Crockett.
In addition to reclaiming the revered firearm, the Trailblazers also won the Region 1-5A championship and gained the No. 1 playoff seed that goes with it.
But perhaps best of all was the treasured victory over their bitter county rival.
“It’s a big-time rivalry and it’s always fun to beat Crockett,” said sophomore Braiden Blankenship. “Always fun to beat Crockett.”
Blankenship was just one of several stars who shined for Boone (4-5, 3-1).
“Great effort from our kids on both sides of the ball, including some kids who haven’t done it all year,” said veteran Trailblazers coach Jeremy Jenkins. “I thought we were physical on the line of scrimmage and I thought we won the game at the line of scrimmage. I thought we were the more physical team.
“You know, they made some plays, we made some plays. We bent a little on defense but we didn’t break. We played extremely hard and I’m proud of our players, and I thought our coaches did a great job of getting the kids ready.”
CROCKETT TURNOVERS
The Pioneers (5-4, 3-1) shot themselves in the foot with a pair of first-half turnovers, allowing opportunistic Boone to gain the lead and never trail.
Landon Kirkpatrick intercepted a Jake Fox pass on the first play of the game, setting up the ’Blazers at the Crockett 42-yard line.
Five plays later, Aiden Riner took a pitch from quarterback Luke Jenkins on a perfectly executed option, twisting and turning for a 25-yard touchdown dash.
In the second quarter, moments after Crockett had tied it at 7 on a 6-yard Brendan Reid TD run, Boone forced a fumble on a sack that Luke Scott recovered at the Pioneers’ 10.
Subsequently, on third-and-goal, Jenkins threw across his body and found Kirkpatrick for a 10-yard TD, leaving Boone with a 14-7 edge at halftime.
“We really spotted them 14 points,” Crockett coach Hayden Chandley said. “Too many mental errors and too many mental mistakes.
“And I don’t understand it because we had two weeks to prep and I thought we’d be more prepared, I’ll take the blame for some of that, but we got outplayed.”
BOONE KEEPS UPPER HAND
Blankenship returned the second- half kickoff 40 yards, setting up a 12-play, 56-yard drive Riner ended with a 2-yard run on fourth-and-goal.
Ben Shrewsberry, whose punts and kickoffs were a factor all night, booted the extra point for a 21-7 lead midway through the third period.
Crockett recovered a bit when Reid scampered 13 yards to the end zone with 9:35 left in the game, but the Pioneers couldn’t get over the hump.
Reid rushed for 122 yards on 14 tries, including a 61-yard burst to the Boone 3, where Kirkpatrick corralled him. Crockett couldn’t score, failing on fourth down when Brogan Jones picked off a Reid halfback pass.
Boone later put the game away after stopping Crockett on fourth down with a sack from Blankenship near midfield.
Blankenship broke a 35-yard run on the following play and Hagan Edwards rumbled 18 yards to the end zone to ice it with 2:08 left to play.
Edwards had 75 yards rushing. Riner and Blankenship each ran for 54 yards.
“You never know who it’s going to be every night for us,” Coach Jenkins said. “I’m just proud of our kids and proud of our community.
“You know, we’ve played a tough schedule and everybody always asks why we do that. Well, we play that schedule to get us ready for the end of the year, when it counts. And I thought our kids absorbed that all year and bought into that, and it’s paid off down the stretch.”
CROCKETT STILL NO. 2 SEED
The Pioneers will be the region’s No. 2 seed and play at home when the 5A playoffs begin. Boone won the tiebreaker on the strength of its head-to-head win over Crockett.