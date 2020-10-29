CLINTWOOD — The most recruited football player in far Southwest Virginia has made his choice.
Ridgeview senior Trenton Adkins announced Thursday via social media that he will continue his education and football playing at the University of Toledo.
“First of all, I would like to thank God for blessing me and continuing to bless me every day with more days to live and grind,” Adkins said in his announcement. “I would like to thank my family for trying to help me any way they can, my friends for always believing in me and pushing me and (being) there for me.
“I would also like to thank my coaches from little league to high school. I’m thankful for everything they’ve done for me before and during this journey.”
Toledo was on Adkins' top-five list he released earlier this year, as were West Virginia, Penn State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.
He was recruited by more than 20 schools during his junior season.
Adkins and Ridgeview are scheduled to play football in the spring after the VHSL delayed the start of the season in the state because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adkins has rushed for just over 6,000 yards and 86 touchdowns in his first three years at Ridgeview, including 2,863 rushing yards and 47 rushing touchdowns and one kickoff return for a touchdown last season.
However, Adkins has been recruited by Toledo as a defensive back, with the possibility of playing at running back at some point.
In 2019, Adkins was named to the VHSL Class 2 all-state team and was named the Times-News All-Southwest Virginia team offensive player of the year.
