HONAKER — One football coaching vacancy in Southwest Virginia has been filled and another one has been created.
Former Ridgeview football coach Todd Tiller was named Thursday as the new gridiron boss at Honaker.
Tiller steps into a role left vacant by longtime Tigers coach Doug Hubbard, who retired after the season.
He coached the program for 39 seasons, amassing more than 200 wins and making several postseason appearances, including two state runner-up finishes.
Tiller, who was head coach at Fort Chiswell for three seasons, spent the last two seasons as head coach of the Ridgeview program.
He replaced Rick Mullins, who resigned in January, 2020 as the first coach of the program at the school that opened in the fall of 2015.
As Wolfpack coach, Tiller amassed a 12-5 record, including a 9-4 mark and a Region 2D runner-up finish this past season.
Honaker finished 5-6 last season.
Tiller, who was a lineman at the now-closed Haysi High School, said he has nothing but respect for the Honaker program.
“I have always thought Honaker was a premiere job in Southwest Virginia,” Tiller said. “I had told close coaching friends that it was a dream job and if I ever got the opportunity I would take it. Honaker checks the boxes on things you want as a head coach.”