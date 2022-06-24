Cannon Hill does not take a lot of time off.
With his schoolwork, family and the four sports he plays, the rising Ridgeview senior stays busy.
“I don’t know if there is a day that I’m not actually doing something (athletically), except for the weekends,” Hill said. “And we do a lot of individual work on the weekends, so they’re usually busy, too.
“I’m always covered up. I’m always busy. That’s really the only way I’d have it.”
That work ethic is part of the reason Hill is the recipient of the Bill Lane Award as the Southwest Virginia Male Athlete of the Year.
A WAY OF LIFE
Hill stays busy with football in the fall, basketball in the winter, and baseball and track and field in the spring.
The summertime brings offseason training for all of the sports.
“The coaches are really good about letting you work on whatever sport you need to work on,” Hill said.
Being involved in sports is just a way of life.
“I’ve always played sports for about as long as I can remember,” he said. “I played Little League and then travel ball when I was younger and now high school stuff. It just keeps you busy all the time. But that’s the way I like it.”
Despite the demanding and hectic lifestyle that comes with being an around-the-calendar athlete, Hill said his journey to his senior year has been a happy one.
“I’ve been blessed,” he said. “For the most part, I wouldn’t really change anything. I’ve still got a few things that I want to see us accomplish this year. But overall, I’ve just been blessed.”
A STRONG YEAR
Hill’s accomplishments over the past year, both personal and as a member of the Wolfpack athletic teams, were many, but football was his top sport.
His team-leading 120 tackles helped lay the groundwork for Ridgeview’s march to the Region 2D championship game, also leading to his selection to the Times News All-Southwest Virginia team at linebacker.
The All-Region 2D and All-Mountain 7 District pick also starred on offense for the Wolfpack. He rushed for 613 yards and 14 touchdowns, caught 54 passes for 751 yards and eight TDs, returned a kick for a score and passed for two touchdowns.
Hill followed his impressive performance on the gridiron by helping Ridgeview enjoy a solid season in basketball. He again earned All-Southwest Virginia, All-Region 2D and All-Mountain 7 accolades after averaging 16.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2 steals and 1.9 assists per game on the hardwood.
After stepping up to the plate for baseball, Hill’s All-Mountain 7 season saw him compile a .333 batting average, 21 RBIs and a .333 on-base percentage.
CHERISH EVERY MOMENT
His senior year on the horizon, Hill feels a sense of urgency to accomplish what has not yet been accomplished.
And with a host of returning starters back on the football team, the goals are lofty for Hill and his Wolfpack teammates.
“We want to win a district title. And we want to win a regional title,” he said. “We try to set goals in phases and that’s what we’re doing this year. First, we want to win a district title and then win a regional title. Then, we’ll see from there.
“There’s always room for improvement and we want to improve on what we did last year. We’ve got one more chance to leave our mark.”
Regardless of the sport, Hill said the upcoming year will be special for him and his senior teammates. The most important thing is to enjoy every minute of the journey, a thought that he passed along to the underclassmen.
“I was talking to some teammates the other day and I just told them to enjoy it. I told them not to wish it away,” Hill said. “Once it gets to your senior year, you realize how important this year will be.
“I’m excited about being a senior and graduating and all the positive things, but there’s also the reality that we have the one last year to leave a mark.”