CLINTWOOD — Defense has been a strength this season for Ridgeview.
Thursday was no different as the Lady Wolfpack relied on its defense and scored key baskets in the transition game to take a 47-44 basketball win over Gate City and move into sole possession of first place in the Mountain 7 District standings.
The victory puts the Lady Pack (16-3, 8-1) a game ahead of Gate City (10-9, 7-2) in the district standings with both teams having three Mountain 7 contests remaining in the regular season.
The Lady Blue Devils beat Ridgeview at Gate City earlier in the season.
Ridgeview coach Donnie Frazier said his team’s defensive play and transition game made the difference Thursday.
“We were able to get away from their traps on defensive rebounds,” Frazier said. “The last time we couldn’t get going in transition. This time we got several baskets getting out of transition with either getting the foul or making the layup when it counted.”
standout stats
In addition to moving into the driver’s seat in the district standings, Ridgeview also had some individual accomplishments in the victory.
Brooklyn Frazier, who scored 14 points, surpassed the 1,000-point total for her career.
Hailey Sutherland gave Gate City’s offensive attack fits all night. She finished the game with nine points and a program record 10 blocks.
MOVING ON
Frazier knows his team played itself into the frontrunner position of the district. But he’s quick to point out that there’s still one more week and three more Mountain 7 games for his squad.
The Lady Wolfpack host Union Tuesday.
“That’s a big game,” Frazier said. “They normally play well here. So we’ll have to do a good job controlling the ball and not be satisfied with tonight. We’ve got to play hard. It’s not over yet.”
Gate City coach Kelly Houseright was not happy with the end result of Thursday’s game, but the veteran coach said her team still has plenty of basketball to play.
“There’s no shame in where we’re at,” Houseright said. “Yeah, you want to finish as the one seed, but now we’ve got to worry about tomorrow.
“We’ve had a good season so far. I’m pretty sure we weren’t picked to be where we’re at. I’m proud of my kids.”
Lexi Ervin scored 15 points for the Lady Blue Devils, while Addi Gibson added 12.
“I thought we played hard,” Houseright said. “There were a lot of things that could have gone either way for us. I thought we battled a lot of adversity and stuck right with it.
“I’m sure they shot a lot more free throws than we did. That’s not what beat us, but it sure didn’t help us.”
Ridgeview connected on 15 of 22 free throws, while the Lady Blue Devils went 11 for 13 at the line.
RIDGEVIEW HANGS ON
In the boys game, Ridgeview jumped out to a 27-18 lead and held off Gate City in the second half to take a key 53-50 win.
Cannon Hill led Ridgeview (16-3, 6-3) with 24 points, while Chantz Robinette finished with 12.
Ryan Jessee scored 13 to lead Gate City (8-9, 6-3).