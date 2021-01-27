GATE CITY — With the Mountain 7 District committee not scheduled to meet until Friday to decide whether to play district basketball tournaments next week, Ridgeview coach Donnie Frazier knew Wednesday’s game at district-leading Gate City was more important than ever.
Frazier’s Wolfpack played like it was the last game of their prep careers in the second half on the way to a 67-62 girls basketball win in overtime over the defending VHSL Class 2 state champions.
BIG IMPACT
With the Abingdon boys and girls teams under quarantine through the end of next week and the Lee High boys team under quarantine until at least the start of next week, a few Mountain 7 games will not be played this week, the final one of the regular season.
The quarantine wiped out Tuesday’s district girls game between Wise Central and Abingdon giving Wednesday’s victory even more significance. The win put the Pack (8-4, 8-3) in a tie with Central (10-3, 8-3). Central has no remaining games this week, while Ridgeview is scheduled to host Union on Thursday. A win by Ridgeview would move the Wolfpack into the district’s second seed in the Region 2D tournament, which is scheduled to begin Feb. 8, if there is no Mountain 7 tournament next week.
“We needed this for the number 2 seed, and if we can beat Union (Thursday), I don’t know what they’re going to do next week as far as the district tournament,” Frazier said after the dramatic victory. “But if we can take care of Union, this is the first step. All we can control is what we do, and that’s what we’re focusing on. We’re focusing on trying to win this next game and getting the two seed in case there isn’t a district tournament.
“If there’s a district tournament, well then, the two and three are going to have to play to see who gets the two seed in the region. But if there’s not a district tournament, this win was huge for us.”
RUNNING AWAY
Gate City enjoyed a 34-25 halftime lead in Wednesday’s contest, but Ridgeview’s pressing defense forced eight Lady Blue Devils turnovers in the quarter, while the Wolfpack used an 18-2 scoring run over the final 3:41 of the frame to take a 45-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Ridgeview continued its scoring dominance early in the final period by outscoring the Lady Blue Devils 8-2 over the first four minutes of the quarter to take a 53-45 advantage.
The final four minutes of the quarter belonged to Gate City.
The Lady Blue Devils outscored Ridgeview 10-2 over the stretch to finish regulation in a tie after Lexi Ervin hit a basket and followed with a tying free throw with :09 left in the period.
OT
In the overtime period, Ridgeview’s defense picked up where it left off at the start of the second half, forcing Gate City turnovers and converting them to points on the other end of the floor.
The Lady Wolfpack outscored the Lady Blue Devils 12-7 to take the win.
LESSONS LEARNED
The loss was the first of the season for Gate City (11-1, 9-1) and a possible wake-up call for the Lady Devils, who have not lost since suffering a defeat to Union in last season’s Region 2D championship game.
“We probably needed a wake-up call. That’s probably good for us,” Gate City coach Kelly Houseright said. “We turned it over too much and gave up too many rebounds. They got too many open looks in the third quarter because we weren’t pressuring the ball like we needed to be. We just kind of played passive.
“We’ve got some things that we need to understand that we’ve got to get better at, and it’s just one of those things.”
SCORING NUMBERS
Cassidy Thomas led Ridgeview’s scorers with 23 points, while Hailey Sutherland had 16 points and seven rebounds. Bailey Frazier added 13 for the Wolfpack.
Gate City got 18 points from Sarah Thompson and 15 more from Adyson Gibson. Riley Houseright finished with 10 points for the Lady Blue Devils.