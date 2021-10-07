BIG STONE GAP — It’s a game that both teams have had circled on their calendars for months.
It’s a game that packs some regular-season intensity.
It’s a game that both coaches know is a big contest.
When Ridgeview (5-0, 2-0) travels to Bullitt Park to take on Union (4-1, 2-0) more than just Mountain 7 District bragging rights will be on the line.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., but those wanting to see the game in person may want to get there early.
The game has the potential for one of the biggest crowds in Southwest Virginia this season.
Neither team has played Abingdon (4-1, 2-0) yet, but the winner of Friday’s contest will still have the inside track on a shot at winning the district championship.
Friday’s winner will also pick up a lot of power points and could out-point the other when it comes to the Region 2D playoffs. If things play out as many anticipate, the game’s winner would likely have one more home playoff game than the loser.
“It’s definitely a big game,” Ridgeview coach Todd Tiller said. “Union is well coached and they’re the returning Region 2D champions. And they return a lot of players.”
Tiller’s Wolfpack squad brings plenty of experience into the game as well.
Ridgeview’s defense boasts 10 returning starters and it has played that way through the first half of the season. The Pack has allowed only 40 points in its first five games, outscoring its foes by an average of 39-8.
The offensive assault is not barren either, with a rushing attack anchored by Cannon Hill and several receiving threats led by Brandon Beavers and Koda Counts.
Quarterback Ryan O’Quinn plays like anything but a freshman, both as a serious passing and running threat.
O’Quinn and Beavers recently entered the school’s record book in last weekend’s 49-14 win over Richlands.
O’Quinn set the Wolfpack mark for most touchdown passes in a game with five, while Beavers set the school record for most touchdown receptions in a game with four.
“They’re a tough team to prepare for,” Union coach Travis Turner said. “They do everything well. We’ll have to be ready.”
Turner’s Bears are also tough on game scouts.
Union is a run-first type of team with Zavier Lomax carrying the load. However, Union can throw the ball too, especially with quarterback Bradley Bunch connecting with wideout Malachi Jenkins.
“We’re going to see it all,” Ridgeview’s Tiller said of what he expects from Union’s offense that has put up 227 points, an average of 45.4 per game, in its first five contests. “They can run the ball off the T-formation, and then they’ll run the spread and throw it, especially with Jenkins out there."
Both coaches agree the game will likely be won or lost at the line of scrimmage with the offensive and defensive lines battling it out in the trenches.
OTHER ACTION
Here’s a look at some other games around Southwest Virginia this weekend.
JOHN BATTLE (0-4, 0-1) at WISE CENTRAL (2-3, 0-2), FRIDAY 7 p.m.
Wise Central continues to reel after a 2-0 start to the season.
Friday’s game will present a good opportunity for the Warriors to get back on track against a struggling John Battle squad in the meeting between Mountain 7 District foes.
LEE HIGH (1-3) at J.I. BURTON (0-5), FRIDAY 7 p.m.
Despite the strange circumstances, Lee High got its first win in 27 outings last weekend.
The Generals defeated Rye Cove 32-0 Saturday in a contest that was called at halftime because the Eagles did not have enough players to continue.
Meanwhile, J.I. Burton is off to its worst start on the gridiron in more years than anyone associated with the Raiders wants to remember.
VIRGINIA HIGH (4-0) at HONAKER (3-2), FRIDAY 7 p.m.
Two of the nicest coaches anyone would want to meet are involved in this contest in Russell County.
First-year Bearcat coach Derrick Patterson brings Virginia High into the contest with a perfect record and near-perfect offense that has scored 37 or more points in each of its first four games.
This season is the final one for Honaker coach Doug Hubbard, who has directed the Tigers program for 38 years.
TWO MORE CONTESTS
Speaking of programs wanting to play football, two games are scheduled for Tuesday with Abingdon (4-1, 2-0) traveling to Gate City (2-3, 0-1) for a 7 p.m. Mountain 7 District contest and Lee High playing Eastern Montgomery on the campus of Emory & Henry with a 7 p.m. scheduled kickoff.
For Gate City, the game is three days before playing host to Lee High on Oct. 16.
Abingdon’s comes just five days after playing Marion.
Lee High’s game with Eastern Montgomery on Oct. 12 is sandwiched between weekend games at Burton on Oct. 8 and at Gate City on Oct. 16.
That’s three games in nine days for the Generals.