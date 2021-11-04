By JOHNNY WILSON
BRISTOL, Va. — Ridgeview did the Mountain 7 District proud Thursday night, but in the end the top dog from the other league had just enough to prevail in quarterfinal play of the VHSL Region 2D volleyball tournament.
Virginia High, the defending region runner-up and the top seed from the Southwest District, escaped with a 22-25, 25-23, 25-12, 16-25, 15-12 victory after scoring the last four points of the match.
Adie Ratcliffe orchestrated the final push for the Lady Bearcats, winning three of those points at the net to end the season of youthful Ridgeview, the No. 4 seed out of the Mountain 7.
“Whenever you get to this stage, you never know which team is going to show up and what might happen,” Virginia High coach Ashley Johnson said. “Volleyball is all about momentum, and it sure swung tonight, back and forth, back and forth.
“When you get to the playoffs, I feel like it all (seeding) levels itself right out.”
BACK AND FORTH
The momentum ebbed and flowed all evening, with the Lady Wolfpack (15-9) taking the first set in comeback fashion before having to hustle to even the match with a comfortable win in the fourth game.
Ridgeview overcame a 8-3 deficit in the decisive set and, behind the play of Leah Sutherland and Hailey Sutherland, gained a 12-11 edge when Virginia High misplayed a volley into the net.
But Ratcliffe took over from there, dropping a beautiful tap to the floor to tie the match before slamming back-to-back kills for a 14-12 Lady Bearcat edge.
Ridgeview mishandled the winning point, falling to a crushing defeat.
“I’m proud of my girls but I hate it for my seniors mostly, even though I only have two,” Lady Wolfpack coach Holly Fleming said. “We played our hearts out. We just made too many unforced errors, especially there in the last set and also there in that third game when we got down pretty big.
“Nobody out here wanted to lose. We were close but I guess not close enough.”
STAT LEADERS
A 5-foot-7 senior, Ratcliffe finished with 24 kills to carry Virginia High, which meets Wise Central in Saturday night’s 7:30 region semifinal at the Bearcat Den, after favorite Gate City plays upstart John Battle at 6 o’clock.
“Adie is somebody who’s explosive on the net. She’s dynamic and she’s fast,” Johnson said. “When people first see her, they may underestimate her because of her size, but she makes up for it with an impressive vertical. She plays with her heart and she’ll sure come through in a pinch, like tonight.”
Caleigh Hampton set up Ratcliffe all night, producing 48 assists while turning up 24 digs. Aidan James was big as well with 24 digs.
For Ridgeview, Hailey Sutherland fashioned 26 kills. Kassidy Rasnick had 42 assists and Caiti Hill had a team-high 28 digs.