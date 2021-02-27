BEN HUR — Quarterback Nick Phillips threw for four touchdowns and ran for another Saturday to lead the Ridgeview football team to a 42-0 Mountain 7 District win over Lee High.
Phillips, a senior, completed 9 of 15 passes for 175 yards and four touchdowns, also rushing for 56 yards and another score on a soggy day at Five Star Stadium.
Koda Counts was on the receiving end of three of Phillips’ touchdowns. Colt Fletcher hauled in the other.
Trenton Adkins powered the ground game for the Wolfpack (1-1, 1-1), finishing with 105 yards and a touchdown as part of his team’s 382 total yards.
Ridgeview’s defense stifled Lee High (0-2, 0-2), which managed only 43 yards.