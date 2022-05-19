Ridgeview claims Mountain 7 tourney title, Lady Blue Devils win consolation

WISE — Ridgeview rallied in the sixth inning Thursday to take a one-run win over Wise Central in the Mountain 7 District softball championship at Bill Dotson Sr. Field.
With two outs in the top of the sixth, Braylin Strouth tripled to right field and Caiti Hill followed with a single to score Strouth with the eventual winning run in a 6-5 Ridgeview victory.
Hill then held Central scoreless in the next two innings to secure the win for the Wolfpack.
The victory came in a game that featured plenty of power from both teams.
Claudia Stanley finished with three hits and two RBIs for Ridgeview, while Strouth and Brooke Frazier had two hits apiece.
POWER AT THE PLATE
All five of Central’s runs came via homers.
Kat Hopkins had a three-run blast in the first inning, while Baleigh Allison had a solo homer in the third for the Lady Warriors and Lexie Baker delivered a solo shot in the fifth.
Baker finished with three hits, while Allison, Hopkins and Lauren Jackson each had two hits.
gate city pounds abingdon
Gate City found its power in Thursday’s consolation game.
The Lady Blue Devils pounded out 17 hits, including three home runs on the way to a 16-6 win over Abingdon.
“I was proud of us for the way we hit the ball today, and our defense did great things today. Hopefully, this can continue,” Gate City coach Cara Noe said. “Our meat of the lineup did what they were supposed to do today. That’s what we ask them to do and they’re very capable of doing it.”
With the win, the Lady Blue Devils earned the Mountain 7’s second seed in next week’s Region 2D tournament and will host a regional quarterfinal game.
That was an incentive for Abby Davidson, Gate City’s lone senior, who wanted to play at home.
“We told ourselves that we weren’t going to lose anymore and this win put us in the second (seed). We knew we needed to win. It was a big game,” Davidson said.
The senior finished 3-for-4 with a solo home run and three RBIs.
K.K. Baker and Savannah Moore each had three-run homers for Gate City in the game.
Baker finished with two hits and four RBIs, while Moore had two hits and three RBIs.
Kally Wood rapped out two hits and two RBIs for the Lady Blue Devils, while Makayla Bays finished 3-for-5 at the plate.
Muriel Dillow led Abingdon with two hits, while Taylor Jennings had a solo home run for the Lady Falcons.