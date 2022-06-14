KINGSPORT — Stan Pace says he’ll judge the 73rd annual Ridgefields Invitational golf tournament by quality rather than quantity.
Pace, owner of Ridgefields Golf & Athletic Club for the past 11 years, wants to put on a quality tournament in which participants have a memorable experience.
“There’s so much competition as things have changed over the years because of the number of clubs that have tournaments,” Pace said during Tuesday's news conference announcing the event. “There’s a lot more tournaments than there used to be, so myself as the owner, I’m not really concerned about trying to just get a ton of people to come and play. I want those who come to enjoy the course.”
The 54-hole tournament is set for July 8-10. Lucas Armstrong is the defending champion.
Even though Pace says he’s not worried about the number of participants, the tournament’s numbers have been on an upward tick in recent years.
“It’s actually the competition that really makes it exciting,” Pace said. “It’s really good to watch these guys come in and play. There are some really good golfers in this area. It’s just always a fun tournament.
“Our course is very unique in the geographic layout of it. It's just a fun place to play golf.”
THE FORMAT
The championship, senior and super senior divisions will play 54 holes of stroke play.
Everyone else will play in match play divisions based on handicaps.
NEW EATS
New to the club is the restaurant Fusion, which is open to the public even though most of the rest of the club’s amenities are private. It will be open during the tournament.
“People really love it,” Pace said. “It’s been a great addition here to Ridgefields. People are slowly figuring that out that it’s open to the public. It’s a beautiful restaurant.”
ENTRY INFO
The entry fee of $185 gets golfers three tournament rounds, a practice round, cart fees, range balls and lunch each day.
Call Ridgefields at (423) 392-8373 to enter.