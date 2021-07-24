BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Unable to keep a lid on Kendall Ewing, Kingsport dropped a 6-4 decision to Bluefield in Appalachian League baseball activity from Saturday night.
Batting second in the Ridge Runners’ order, Ewing went 3-for-4, drove in four runs and scored twice. Turning each of his hits into extra bases, he tripled twice and homered.
The home run was a three-run blast that erased a 4-3 Road Warriors lead in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Shooting for the second win of its abbreviated season, Kingsport (1-6) grabbed a 2-0 first-inning lead when Caleb McNeely followed up Darian Farley’s one-out single with a home run.
The lead grew to 3-0 in the fourth as Ben Berenda singled across McNeely.
Answering with two runs in the lower half of the frame, Bluefield (22-21) got a Brayden Jobert sacrifice fly three batters before Janniel Berroa grounded into an RBI fielder’s choice.
A run-scoring triple off the bat of Ewell made it a 3-3 game in the fifth. The Road Warriors snapped that tie with Van Gupton Jr.’s seventh-inning double, which brought in Landon Slemp.
Kingsport lost despite putting up 11 hits to Bluefield’s six. McNeely went 3-for-4 with two extra-base hits (double, HR), two runs and a pair of RBIs.
Gupton Jr., Berenda and Slemp contributed two hits apiece.
The second of four Ridge Runners pitchers, winner Cameron Knox allowed a run over 2 1/3 innings. Justin Coleman hurled a scoreless inning, then Nathan Ackenhausen did the same to notch a save.
Road Warriors starter Gaven Jones worked five innings, surrendering three runs and recording four strikeouts. Will Shelton went the rest of the way.
Kingsport will be in Bluefield again on Sunday as the two teams get together for a 5:30 p.m. game.