KINGSPORT — A new era of baseball in the Model City took center stage on Thursday at Hunter Wright Stadium.
After building a three-run lead late, the Kingsport Axmen saw the Bluefield Ridge Runners zoom past with six unanswered runs on their way to a 9-6 victory.
The game was the opener in the inaugural season of the new-look Appalachian League, which is now a wooden bat league for college players.
The action started early. Ben Harris hit a solo home run in the second at-bat of the game for a quick Bluefield lead.
The Axmen answered in the bottom of the second inning when catcher Anthony Tulimero became the first Kingsport batter of the new Appy era to hit a homer, a shot to deep left field that also scored Will Spears.
Tulimero finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
“It was a really cool experience to play here in front of all of the Kingsport fans and glad I could get us off to a fast start,” he said. “I wanted to get a good pitch to hit and they set me up 1-0 with a fastball away.
“I knew I was going to get something over the plate on the next pitch. I wanted to get the barrel on it, get it elevated and that’s exactly what I did.”
The Axmen broke open a tie game with a three-run sixth.
Three of the first four Kingsport batters drew walks. Hunter Fitz-Gerald, Ben Rozenblum and Spears were all aboard when a wild pitch allowed Fitz-Gerald to race home. A double by Tulimero on the same at-bat then brought in Rozenblum, and Spears scored on a sacrifice fly by Cal Hejza.
The Ridge Runners, however, came roaring back in the top of the seventh, scoring three runs to tie the game before retaking the lead in the eighth.
In the penultimate frame, Bluefield got a two-RBI double from Michael Eze that gave his squad the lead. Eze later scored on a Kendal Ewell single with one out.
Bluefield used a plethora of arms in the game. Nine pitchers saw action, and Jackson Zalasky came away with the win. Shane Lowry recorded the save.
The teams will meet again on Friday at Hunter Wright Stadium. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
FINAL WORD
“I’m from Temecula, California, which is about an hour south of Los Angeles and I go to Kansas, so playing baseball out here is a lot different,” Tulimero said. “I really like it out here so far, though.”