KINGSPORT — Two Appalachian League baseball streaks came to an end Friday at Hunter Wright Stadium.
Kingsport’s eight-game winning streak to start the season came to a crashing halt against the Bluefield Ridge Runners, who beat the Axmen 4-0 for their first win in nine tries.
OFFENSIVE STRUGGLES
Kingsport’s league-leading offense was nearly nonexistent against the Ridge Runners.
After the Axmen put up 60 runs — an average of 7.5 runs per game — in their first eight outings, four Bluefield pitchers combined to keep them off the scoreboard.
Kingsport batters managed only four hits and struck out nine times Friday.
Henry Hunter singled in the first inning and Ian Riley had a single in the second, but the Axmen did not get another base hit until Nate Anderson led off the eighth.
Kingsport also left Aaron Casillas on base in the ninth after he delivered a two-out single.
Bluefield’s Andrew Dye pitched the final four innings to earn the win. Dye gave up two hits and struck out six.
PITCHING WOES
Kingsport’s pitching corps and defense didn’t help out its struggling offense either. The Axmen committed two errors on defense and the pitchers struggled with their control.
Anthony Imhoff, Ja’Heim Brown, Cole Hales and Sam Bryan combined to give up four runs on seven hits with nine walks and one hit batter. They totaled eight strikeouts.
Imhoff took the loss after walking five, striking out one and giving up one run in one inning.
EARLY RUNS
Bluefield capitalized on its early opportunities, scoring once in the second and once in the third.
The Ridge Runners doubled their run total on a two-RBI double from Kaelan Culpepper, who finished with the night with two doubles.
Jackson Feltner was 2-for-4 with an RBI double for the Ridge Runners.
BACK AT IT SATURDAY
The teams are scheduled to conclude their two-game set Saturday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.