BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Pitching kept the Kingsport Road Warriors in the game, but Mother Nature had other ideas.
With the Bluefield Ridge Runners clinging to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, a booming thunderstorm rolled into Bluefield. After a delay, the game was called and the Ridge Runners got the win.
The Road Warriors fell to 1-7 since their abrupt entry into the Appalachian League, but they were in this one until the rains came. Starter Cole Hales worked three innings, scattering four hits and allowing one run. Colby Reynolds worked a scoreless inning and Murphy Gienger was working on a scoreless one of his own, getting two outs in the fifth when the game as called.
Spencer Rich Jr.’s triple scored the game’s only run in the third inning.
The league is off for two days while the top players get together for Tuesday night’s all-star game in Pulaski, Virginia. The Road Warriors return to action at Greeneville on Wednesday.