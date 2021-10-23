GREENVILLE, S.C. — Quarterback Tyler Riddell shook off six sacks on the day and threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Malik Murray with nine seconds left to lift East Tennessee State to a 17-13 Southern Conference win at Furman on Saturday at Paladin Stadium.
Riddell led the 14th-ranked Bucs (7-1, 3-1) on a 14-play, 80-yard game-winning drive over the final four minutes. He finished 22-of-30 passing for 177 yards to help ETSU earn its first win in Greenville since 1997.
“I think Tyler has grown up a lot,” Bucs coach Randy Sanders said. “Eleven sacks in two games, that’s pretty tough on a quarterback. We’ve got to fix that. But Tyler stayed in there and kept playing. It’s the score is 0-0, go in there, win the next play. You don’t quit winning the next play until the time is off the clock.”
The score gave ETSU its only lead of the day. The Paladins (4-3, 2-2) controlled most of the game, especially in the first half. Furman went ahead 13-3 early in the third quarter on All-America tight end Ryan Miller’s 20-yard touchdown catch from Jace Wilson.
With the passing game struggling, the Bucs turned to star running backs Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors to get the ball moving in the third. Holmes carried the Bucs on an 11-play, 75-yard drive capped by his 2-yard touchdown run with 6:06 left in the quarter.
He finished with 18 carries and 112 yards, and Saylors rushed 12 times for 59 yards. On one stretch spanning the third and fourth quarters, Holmes carried the ball six straight times before Saylors got it on the next play.
“The passing game was there, but we were getting sacked, we weren’t running routes right and the quarterback wasn’t seeing it,” Sanders said. “All right, things aren’t going right so let’s get it to our best players. Our best players are No. 1 (Holmes) and No. 8 (Saylors). They did a great job turning the game for us.”
Holmes added, “We had a lot going in the run game early, but we got behind the sticks that put us in passing situations. When we came out that drive in the third quarter, we knew we had the run game going. When Coach Sanders sees that’s working, he doesn’t hesitate to call plays back to back. I’m just glad I could come through for the team.”
ETSU defensive back Zach West made a crucial play after Furman drove 60 yards when he came up with an interception at the end zone.
“When Zach had that interception, it was great play recognition,” Bucs linebacker Donovan Manuel said. “We set an all-out blitz. I was surprised when he didn’t rush and I saw him catch the pick.”
Wilson hit 15 of 26 passes for 227 yards and the one pick. Miller had eight catches for 139 yards, but the Bucs limited the Paladins to 75 rushing yards on 28 carries.
FIRST-HALF STRUGGLES
Riddell was sacked five times and completed 6 of 10 passes for 59 yards in the first half, when the Bucs managed only 99 yards. Still, they trailed only 6-3 thanks to a bend-don’t-break defense. Miller dropped a sure touchdown pass and Timmy Bleekrode had field goals of 35 and 45 yards for Furman’s points.
ETSU’s Tyler Keltner nailed a 26-yard field goal with 6:32 left in the half after Furman nose guard Cameron Coleman made a big stop on third down. Coleman, an Elizabethton products, had six stops for the game.
Manuel and fellow linebacker Jared Folks led the Bucs with nine tackles each and Mike Price had seven.
“We knew the offense was struggling in the first half,” Manuel said. “We knew as a defense, we had to keep our heads in the game and make stops. We just had to help them out a little bit so they could keep their confidence up.”
NEXT UP
ETSU has a bye week before another Southern Conference showdown with VMI on Nov. 6 in Johnson City.