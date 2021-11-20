JOHNSON CITY — Tyler Riddell picked a good time to have the best game of his career.
The quarterback threw three touchdown passes Saturday, helping East Tennessee State win the Southern Conference football championship with a 38-35 victory over Mercer.
“My boy Ty came through,” said Will Huzzie, who caught eight passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. “Big-time players come through when it’s time. And in the biggest game right here, Ty came through.”
Riddell, who completed just six passes the week before, completed a school-record 16 in a row at one point in the first half. The redshirt freshman finished 26-of-29 passing for 265 yards.
“It was about time it happened,” Riddell said. “I needed to step up and do my part and it feels good.”
Malik Murray caught two of the touchdowns, a 43-yarder to open the scoring and a 13-yarder that proved to be the winning score.
“Malik had a big game at Vanderbilt,” Riddell said. “Then he wasn’t silent, but he wasn’t getting the ball as much as he wanted. This was his game right here.”
Murray, a transfer from Georgia Southern, arrived at ETSU hoping to catch big passes in big games. He was excited about the performance of Riddell, who has 16 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.
“He’s a big-time player,” Murray said. “I just tried to do my job and we got the win. I’m so glad.”
One of Riddell’s biggest passes came in the third quarter. The Bucs were down 28-21 and facing third-and-3. Riddell rolled to his right and lofted a long pass to Juliun Price. The 36-yard completion set up Huzzie’s touchdown that forged a 28-28 tie.
“You just keep playing,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said. “You always play the next play and the next play’s the most important one. What Tyler Riddell did today, the way he played, especially having played less than his best the last couple of weeks, kind of speaks volumes to that.”
The Bucs qualified for the FCS playoffs, where they are expected to receive a bye in the first round and host a second-round game on Dec. 4. The pairings and brackets will be made official Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on ESPNU.