Tyler Riddell might be listed as a redshirt freshman, but East Tennessee State’s quarterback definitely graduated on Saturday.
Riddell lost the label of “game manager” and went out and won one, using his arm and legs when his team needed him most.
In the Bucs’ 55-48 overtime victory at Samford, Riddell threw for three touchdowns and ran for another. When the dust settled, he had his nationally ranked team still undefeated.
It wasn’t easy.
Riddell was overshadowed by Samford quarterback Liam Welch, whose 655 total yards added up to a Southern Conference record. Welch passed for a SoCon-record 582 yards and three touchdowns.
The only number that counted for ETSU is the four in 4-0, the team’s record as it enters the meat of the SoCon schedule.
In a back-and-forth game, the Bucs appeared to be in trouble when Samford pulled ahead in the fourth quarter.
Riddell never got flustered.
“Sometimes he tries to be too perfect,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said. “I told him to be smart, be aggressive and let it rip. Let’s go.”
Riddell let it rip, all right.
A 43-yard touchdown pass to Will Huzzie and a 65-yarder to Isaiah Wilson showed Riddell can be a weapon, not a mere manager.
“I thought as the game went on, he really did a good job,” Sanders said, “especially in the fourth quarter when we had to keep scoring.”
The Bucs scored 24 points in the fourth quarter — including Tyler Keltner’s tying field goal on the final play of regulation — and Quay Holmes’ TD run in overtime provided the winning points.
Riddell did some damage with his legs as well, something he hadn’t done. He scrambled for a touchdown on a broken play and ran for a first down during a crucial scoring drive.
“That’s something I’ve really been trying to encourage him to do,” Sanders said. “You can’t be afraid to pull the thing down and go make 4 yards or 3 yards or 5 yards. I think quarterbacks are reluctant to scramble.
There’s certain times when you have to tuck the thing and instead of second-and-10 have second-and-7.”
Riddell wasn’t supposed to be ETSU’s starter when the season opened. A slight knee injury to Brock Landis before the first game left Sanders no choice. Now Riddell has taken control of the position and has a win every ETSU fan will remember for a long time on his résumé.
“He made some mistakes,” Sanders said. “There’s plenty of things he’s probably not going to enjoy reviewing on tape.
“There’s also a ton of things to build on. You can see how he’s maturing, getting more comfortable in the offense.”
