BRISTOL, Tenn. — Josh Richards took advantage of Jimmy Owens’ misfortune and survived a shootout with Chris Madden to win Friday’s World of Outlaws Late Model 40-lap, $10,000-to-win feature at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Richards, the only four-time World of Outlaws Late Model champion, scored a record 78th career victory. He pulled away from Madden on a final restart with three laps to go. Richards, a West Virginia racer in the No. 14 Ford owned by retired NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer, took over the lead when the left rear wheel came off Owens car on lap 16.
“I never thought I would ever win a race at Bristol. My asphalt career never was very good,” Richards said. “I wasn’t as good in (turns) 1 and 2 as I wanted. Then at the end, the 44 (Madden) had been good in practice. He closed the gap up a little bit. I think our car needed to be balanced a little bit better, but you had to hold it to the floor. It was awesome to pull this off and win the first race here.”
Madden, a South Carolina racer in the No. 44, finished second. He blamed himself for getting behind after choosing the outside lane on an earlier restart.
With a fast car, he closed on Richards before the final caution came out.
“I didn’t need that caution. I thought I had him before the caution came out,” Madden said. “We were good on the long green-flag (runs) and Josh was a little free off the corner. If it had been 50 laps, I think we would have definitely got him.”
Three-time and defending World of Outlaws champion Brandon Sheppard made a late pass of Rick Eckert to finish third. Eckert finished fourth and Brandon Overton charged to a fifth-place finish.
“I managed to hang on. We had a really good car on the longer runs, but we kept getting the top on the restarts and the top wasn’t the place to be,” Sheppard said. “Josh, Chris, Rick and all those guys did a heckuva job. It was a fun, clean race.”
Owens, nicknamed the “Newport Nightmare,” started on the pole for the main event. He won his heat race after first-place finisher and World of Outlaws points leader Kyle Strickler was disqualified for his car weighing light.
Strickler’s tough night continued when he was bumped out of the groove during a last-chance qualifying race. He used an owner’s provisional to transfer to the main event. However, he and Owens were linked together once again.
Owens led the first 16 laps, but the left rear wheel came off his car and Strickler ran over it, slamming him into the turn-4 wall. Owens finished 23th and Strickler was 24th in the 25-driver field.
Jonathan Davenport, who won the recent feature at the Bristol Dirt Nationals, finished 11th. Hawkins County racing legend Scott Bloomquist started seventh, but had to go to the back of the field after changing a right rear tire. Bloomquist came back for a 14th-place finish.
STREMME WINS MODIFIED
NASCAR veteran David Stremme led wire-to-wire to win the 20-lap DIRTCar UMP Modified feature. Stremme set the fast time in qualifying, won his heat race and was virtually unchallenged in the feature.
Stremme has made 22 starts on the Bristol concrete with a best finish of fifth in the 2008 Food City 250 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. That was in a car owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer and nine-time Bristol winner Rusty Wallace.
Stremme said the same principles Wallace taught him apply to the track, whether it’s concrete or dirt.
“We’ve had some really good runs here and some bad runs here, too,” Stremme said. “Our car was really good and maneuverable. I’ve got to thank Rusty Wallace. He taught me a lot about this place when I drove for him. This is so emotional. My wife is over there crying and she’s about to make me cry. But I’m so happy.”
Illinois racer Kyle Hammer finished second after a spirited battle with North Carolina racer Ryan Ayers, who finished third. David Reutimann, another NASCAR veteran, finished seventh.
Charlotte driver Nick Stroupe, in a car owned by Elizabethton’s Blake Terry, fell out with mechanical problems and ended up 19th. Strickler, pulling double-duty, had more misfortune. He was caught up in a multi-car accident on the opening lap and finished 23th, last in the field.
SATURDAY SHOWDOWN
Racing resumes Saturday with a 40-lap, $25,000-to-win main event for the World of Outlaws Late Models. The UMP Modifieds will compete in a $10,000-to-win feature.
Grandstands open at 4 p.m. with hot laps scheduled for 5:30 p.m.