Kingsport Axmen right-hander Hollis Fanning fires a pitch to an Elizabethton River Riders batter during Tuesday’s Appalachian League game at Hunter Wright Stadium. The 6-foot-8 Fanning, a native of Tullahoma, was making his first start of the season for the Axmen after reaching the College World Series with Tennessee. He went five innings, giving up one run on two hits and striking out nine.
KINGSPORT — Hollis Fanning’s Appalachian League debut turned out to be a pretty good one.
The pitcher who spent the last year at Tennessee and recently entered the transfer portal tossed a gem on Tuesday in the Kingsport Axmen’s 4-3 win over the Elizabethton River Riders.
The Axmen (8-11) held the league’s leading offense in check for most of the night, and the River Riders (10-7) finished 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.
Fanning picked up the win with five innings of work, throwing 67 pitches and recording nine strikeouts. He gave up one run, allowed only two hits and walked none, though he did hit two batters.
Kingsport’s Cole Swift had a big bases-clearing double in the fifth inning to give his club enough insurance to survive a late River Riders rally.
BREAKTHROUGH
Through the first four innings, neither team gave up much of anything before the Rivers Riders finally broke the scoreless stalemate.
Skylar King led off the top of the Elizabethton fifth with a single to right field. The next batter, Kade Huff, hit a ball back up the middle and it was mishandled at second by Swift, which allowed King to get to third. King scampered home when Keaton Cottam grounded out to short.
That was all Elizabethton could muster against Fanning, who got a strikeout and a flyout to right to end the threat.
TWO-OUT HITTING
The first three Axmen batters reached to open the bottom of the fifth, but Corbin Shaw was caught stealing at second base for the first out.
After Payton Allen flew out to right field, Kevin Fernandez drew a walk to load the bases. Leadoff man Swift then smacked a bases-clearing double up the middle to give the Model City crew a 3-1 lead.
Kingsport padded its lead in the bottom of the sixth when a sacrifice fly by Shaw scored Ryan Miller from third to make it 4-1.
RIDERS ANSWER
Huff led off the top of the seventh with a double and Cottam walked on the next batter. Huff scored on a Hayden Moore single to cut the lead in half.
Two batters later, Ethan Sitzman’s RBI groundout to third scored Cottam and brought Elizabethton to within a run at 4-3.
Then in the top of the ninth,
Brett Johnson — the fourth Axmen pitcher — gave up a leadoff single to Cottam, but a double play and a groundout ended the game. Johnson picked up his third save of the season.
Elizabethton starter Baker Cox (0-3) took the loss.
UP NEXT
The teams meet again Wednesday back at Hunter Wright Stadium. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.