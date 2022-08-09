When those 216 little red stitches of a baseball hit leather for the 27th out of Monday’s Appalachian League championship game at Burlington Athletic Stadium, the jubilation on the faces of the victorious Kingsport Axmen was nothing less than genuine.

It was the first title for a Kingsport-based squad since 1995, and it will be something most of the players will remember when they’re old and gray.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you