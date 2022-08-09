When those 216 little red stitches of a baseball hit leather for the 27th out of Monday’s Appalachian League championship game at Burlington Athletic Stadium, the jubilation on the faces of the victorious Kingsport Axmen was nothing less than genuine.
It was the first title for a Kingsport-based squad since 1995, and it will be something most of the players will remember when they’re old and gray.
THE GAME
A long and hot summer filled with numerous games culminated in a dominating performance on the mound for starting pitcher Ryan Murphy and reliever Andrew Lindsey.
Murphy — who was named the game’s MVP and is currently enrolled at James Madison — only had to use 67 pitches in five innings of work with five strikeouts.
His lone blemish was a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth, but it really didn’t matter in the end as the Model City crew already had a five-run lead.
Lindsey was equally effective, hurling 58 pitches and striking out six. Together, the tandem surrendered seven hits, two runs and walked two.
There were several outstanding defensive plays that contributed to the victory as well, namely a silky smooth 4-6-3 double play that ended the sixth and a diving catch in the third by Ian Riley in right that would’ve gone for extra bases.
Putting up runs was no problem for Kingsport on Monday or throughout the season. The Axmen led the league in scoring in the regular season, notching 438 runs and outscoring their foes by 170.
In the first four frames on Monday, Kingsport scored five runs, and that ended up being all that was needed.
Going into the game, Burlington had a sparkling 23-6 record at home. Kingsport, however, had the best road record in the league at 18-10.
TURNAROUND
The story of where the Axmen were last year to the top of the mountain is something meant for a Hollywood movie script.
Between threats to the organization from a player who was cut, the brief disbandment of the team and reincarnation as the Road Warriors, normal folks would fold like a cheap lawn chair.
Manager Mike Guinn was brought in to help extinguish the flames last year and was rewarded with the full-time gig this year. The move paid off when the team played together like a well-oiled machine.
An organization being able to put its past in the rear view mirror and keep moving forward is one of the strongest acts of resilience in sports.
A FEW TWEAKS
This Appalachian League was revived as a collegiate wooden bat league touting the best freshmen and sophomores from around the country.
The Appalachian League that most of the fan bases grew up with that was the lowest level directly affiliated with Major League Baseball is gone. And it isn’t coming back.
The old league was a direct line to the professionals, albeit a long and winding one for some players. Kids like Nolan Gorman, Jarred Kelenic and Jonathan India that played in the last few years of the old league have already made it to the bright lights.
There is no guarantee for any of these players to reach the majors, but it is a good stepping stone in their development.
For the small towns that lost teams after MLB downsized the minor leagues, filling the void of summer baseball in this way is more than satisfactory.
Fans need to get out and support their local teams and these players because there is good baseball to be seen.
With all that being said, there may need to be a few tweaks going into next season.
As a suggestion, cutting a week off the season at the end and having the championship game on the last weekend of July instead of a Monday in August could be a much-welcomed change.
The new tiebreaker rule at the end of regulation might also need to be addressed. It’s preposterous that a team can win a baseball game without having to take an at-bat in the extra frame.
The ghost runner on second base is a better idea, and this is coming from a baseball purist that still keeps a scorebook at 95% of the games.
There’s a good portion of folks that don’t plan on staying for the entirety of the game, and a lot leave when they want to. There is not a clock, and that’s one of the beauties of the game.
Don’t try to change a game that has been around since before the Civil War just for the sake of change. As the old saying goes, “If it isn’t broken, don’t try to fix it.”