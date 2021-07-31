JONESBOROUGH — Of all the things Brenden Reid talked about during a Saturday morning interview — football, baseball and life — one subject seemed to get him the most animated.
It was when the David Crockett senior running back described his coach, Hayden Chandley.
“It’s amazing,” Reid said. “He’s the best coach I’ve ever had. He’s a great guy.”
Reid was talking about football, in part, as Crockett has delivered a record of 28-8 and a 15-3 region mark in Reid and Chandley’s first three years together. But Reid said the on-field success is a product of the on-and-off field approach by Chandley.
“All three years have been pretty good, and yes sir I do believe it’s because of the way he teaches us,” Reid said. “He teaches you how to be a great dad, and a role model as a husband. He shows it in how he treats other players. That’s his mentality. I’ve never met a person like him. He’s a good coach and he doesn’t like losing.”
Reid and his teammates will be tasked with keeping Crockett on the winning path in 2021. The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder should be a one of the focal points of the offense.
“I think I will get the ball a lot,” said Reid, who will also fill the role as a backup quarterback to starter Jake Fox. “I feel like I’m pretty quick, but I will run anywhere they tell me to run. I will give 100 percent and try to score.”
WHAT HE BRINGS
Chandley said Reid is a very important piece to the Pioneers’ puzzle.
“He’s Mr. Do It All for us,” Chandley said. “He’s a tremendous leader and will be a third-year starter. He works extremely hard and it pays off on Friday night.”
Reid will have quite a few roles this season, Chandley said. On Reid’s position resume are running back, quarterback, safety, kick returner and holder for extra points.
A DIFFERENT TEAM
Crockett no longer has Cade Larkins, one of the top quarterbacks in the history of Tennessee high school football, or Prince Kollie, who will be trying to make an impact as a freshman at Notre Dame this season.
But that’s OK, Reid said, the Pioneers still have talent.
“I think we’re looking really good,” he said. “We’ve got athletes all over the place, but I feel like we will be more of a team.”
Is there pressure to follow the footsteps of the recent past?
“I don’t think we have pressure,” Reid said. “I think we will go out and play football and have fun and hopefully win the game.”
OUTSIDE THE LINES
Reid spent time this summer building pools, and fishes when he’s not playing football.
That’s at least until baseball season rolls around, where he helps the Pioneers as a catcher and outfielder.
And when it’s time to hit the books, Reid dutifully does his work. Mom and dad make sure of it, he said.
“If I don’t make the grade, I get grounded,” he said with a laugh. “I’m an A-B student.”
As for the next level, Reid is keeping his playing options open.
“I hope to play football in college,” he said. “I’ve had a few coaches text me.”