GRAINGER — Sullivan Central was a major underdog for a reason, and the Lady Cougars simply couldn’t keep pace with one of the top teams in the state.
Grainger opened an early lead and eventually worked its way to a 68-45 win over the Lady Cougars in the Region 1-AA girls basketball semifinals Monday night.
Central (19-10) saw its season end at Grainger’s hands for a third consecutive year. The Lady Grizzlies moved into an all-district final Wednesday against South Greene, which upset Sullivan East 56-55 in the other semifinal.
Grainger led 17-10 at the end of the first quarter and pushed its advantage to 37-23 by halftime. Tori Rutherford paced the Grainger offense with 22 points. Lauren Longmire added 17 and Sydnie Hayes totaled 11.
Sullivan Central’s Bre Yarber finished out her standout high school career with 18 points. She surpassed 2,000 points in her previous game.
Science Hill 59, Jefferson County 55
JOHNSON CITY — Colleen Coughlin scored 13 points to lead the Lady Hilltoppers past the Lady Patriots (14-15) and into the Region 1-AAA final.
Science Hill (20-10) will host Sevier County, a 52-35 winner over Seymour, in Wednesday’s championship game. The Lady Hilltoppers, who have no seniors on their roster, also locked up a berth in Saturday’s sectionals.
Cloudland 58, Cosby 46
COSBY — The Lady Highlanders handled the road setting well, breaking open a tie game with a 14-0 run in the third quarter.
Heaven Caraway had eight of her nine points in the decisive third quarter.
The Highlanders (20-5) advanced to play a fourth game this season against North Greene in Wednesday’s championship at 7 p.m. North Greene won two of the first three meetings.
Jasmine Birchfield paced the Lady Highlanders with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Mandy Benfield totaled 15 points.
Bralyn McGaha led Cosby with 18 points while Gracie Myers added 15.
North Greene 71, Unaka 44
BAILEYTON — The Lady Huskies sped to a 35-14 halftime advantage and ended the Lady Rangers' season season in dominant fashion.
Haleigh Bernard led the Lady Huskies with 19 points while reaching the 1,000-point mark for her career. Also for North Greene, Brooklyn Anderson had 17 points while Shelby Davenport added 15.